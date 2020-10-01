Kaden McMullen hit Kalin Black for touchdown passes of 49 and 51 yards Friday as O’Fallon Christian spoiled St. Francis Borgia Regional’s homecoming, 34-26.
O’Fallon Christian improved to 1-4 overall, 1-1 in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association. Borgia fell to 2-3 overall, 0-1 in league play.
“The sun is going to come up tomorrow,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said. “It’s a very difficult day when you have two of your kids who aren’t here. You don’t know what this virus is going to do. That’s the world we’re living in right now. Were they key players? Yes.”
The Knights came into the game scrambling. Starting quarterback Sam Heggemann was quarantined for COVID-19 exposure and Spencer Breckenkamp stepped into the starting job.
“I thought Spencer Breckenkamp, for his first time in there, did a great job,” Gildehaus said. “He hasn’t thrown a pass since July. He’s a wide receiver, tight end and he plays defense. When I found out this morning, I scrambled.”
Breckenkamp, who had moved to receiver and linebacker, had to step back into a position he hadn’t practiced for over a season.
He shook off the rust quickly, throwing a 36-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Patton with 6:44 to go in the opening quarter and a 32-yard scoring strike to Sam Schmidt with 5:11 to play in the opening quarter.
The touchdown to Schmidt came down the left sideline and Breckenkamp dropped the ball into his arms as he had two defenders trailing him.
Jake Nowak hit the first of the two extra-point kicks to put Borgia up, 13-7.
Borgia turned the ball over early, but escaped with only a Chase Heath 26-yard field goal with 1:33 to play in the quarter as the only points allowed.
Borgia led 13-3 after one quarter, but gave up an 89-yard punt return touchdown to Roddy Alexander with 6:13 to play in the half. Heath’s kick cut it to 13-10.
Alonzo MacDonald broke loose for a 38-yard touchdown run with 3:45 to play and Nowak’s kick made it 20-10.
McMullen threw for his first touchdown, a 42-yard strike to AJ Taylor, with 18 seconds left in the half. Heath’s kick cut Borgia’s lead to 20-17 at the intermission.
Neither offense could gain traction in the third quarter. The only scoring was a 25-yard field goal with 4:02 left in the quarter to tie it, 20-20.
And that’s how it stood when McMullen connected with Black for the first time. The 49-yard score 58 seconds into the fourth quarter gave the Eagles the lead for the first time. Heath’s kick made it 27-20.
It was nearly a carbon copy with 5:30 to go when Black took a McMullen pass 51 yards down the left sideline for an insurance touchdown. Heath’s kick made it 34-20.
“It’s happened three times this year where one of my defensive backs has fallen down and the other team has scored a touchdown,” Gildehaus said. “Give them credit. They did some good things. Take your hat off to them.”
The final touchdown was critical. Borgia made a late drive and Breckenkamp plunged over from one yard out with 1:03 left in the game. Borgia had a botched extra-point attempt which resulted in the holder trying to throw a pass.
When Christian recovered the onside kick, the Eagles were able to run out the clock for the win.
“Football is like life,” Gildehaus said. “Things like this are going to happen. What do you do and how do you react to adversity? Well, we’ve got Parkway West coming in next Friday. If I would have known my quarterback wasn’t playing, I might not have scheduled it.”
Talking Points
For not playing the position in quite some time, Breckenkamp picked up quickly. He completed 12 of 27 passes for 180 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
On the ground, he carried the ball eight times for seven yards and one touchdown.
He didn’t give up his defensive role and played both ways, posting four tackles and one assist.
McMullen led the Eagles, completing 10 of 15 pass attempts for 201 yards and three touchdowns.
“When they saw we were making mistakes, they gained confidence,” Gildehaus said. “They found something to attack. That kid threw the ball well.”
The O’Fallon Christian quarterback also knew the facility. His father, Christian Assistant Coach Mike McMullen, was quarterback for the Missouri Cyclones club team when it relocated to Borgia from Warrenton. McMullen also played for the Midwest Chargers while the Cyclones called Washington home.
There were other ties to the Cyclones. O’Fallon Christian Assistant Coach Troy Robertson was the Cyclones’ head coach. Borgia Assistant Coaches Raphael “Cinco” Perry and Evan Brinker both played for the Cyclones.
MacDonald went over 100 rushing yards in the game. He gained 106 yards on 13 carries with one touchdown.
For the game, Borgia was held to 126 rushing yards. Tyler Stieffermann picked up 21 of those on four carries.
Through the air, Patton had four catches for 83 yards and one score. Ryan Kell picked up three catches for 42 yards.
Schmidt had two catches for 48 yards and a touchdown. MacDonald caught two passes and Gavin Mueller snagged one pass for six yards.
Defensively, Borgia played without one of its top tacklers, Brady Kleekamp (leg injury).
Schmidt was the team’s top tackler with 10 total tackles, two for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery.
Kell had nine total tackles and a fumble recovery. Nick Swoboda had seven stops, one for loss. Stieffermann ended with six tackles with three for loss. Brynner Frankenberg also had six tackles.
Mueller, Nick Dyson and Breckenkamp each had five total tackles.
Jacob Heberer led the Eagles in rushing with 22 carries for 93 yards. O’Fallon Christian ran for 127 yards in the game, according to that team’s statistics.
Black was the top receiver with four catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Taylor caught two passes for 48 yards and a score. Matthew Omoresemi caught two passes for 22 yards and Alexander had two receptions.
Taylor led the Eagles with 13 total tackles. Colby Bolden intercepted a pass and Heberer recovered a fumble.
“We’ll learn from this experience,” Gildehaus said. “We’ll watch the film, go back to work and be ready for Parkway West next week.”
District Standings
Despite the loss, Borgia still is on top of the Class 3 District 3 standings with 42.05 points.
The district assignments were announced last Monday. Orchard Farm (3-2) is second at 36.49 points.
Wright City (3-2) has 31.29 points. Herculaneum (0-3, 18.89) and Winfield (0-5, 14.94) round out the teams who have played.
Neither Priory nor Lutheran North have played games yet, although both are scheduled to have games this week, according to the MSHSAA website.
Week 6
Originally, Borgia was to play O’Fallon Christian this week, but that was moved to give Borgia a homecoming game, filling for Borgia’s original Week 5 opponent, Trinity.
While Borgia could have had a week off, the Knights instead will play Parkway West at home Friday at 7 p.m.
Jeff Duncan, who coached Washington, is the Parkway West leader. Gildehaus said Borgia is doing the Longhorns a favor. Parkway West has not played a game yet due to St. Louis County restrictions.
It will be another game against a larger foe. Parkway West is in Class 5 District 2 and none of the teams in that district has played this season.
“Jeff Duncan and I are best of friends,” Gildehaus said. “I have the utmost respect for him. Jeff told me his team hasn’t played a game or tackled, but it’s Parkway West. They have athletes and they don’t have the injuries. We could have been open, but the kids want to play.”
Box Score
OFC 3-14-3-14=34
BOR 13-7-0-6=26
First Quarter
BOR - Andrew Patton 35 pass from Spencer Breckenkamp (Jake Nowak kick), 6:44
BOR - Sam Schmidt 32 pass from Breckenkamp (kick failed), 5:11
OFC - Chase Heath 26 FG, 1:33
Second Quarter
OFC - Roddy Alexander II 89 punt return (Heath kick), 6:13
BOR - Alonzo MacDonald 37 run (Nowak kick), 3:01
OFC - AJ Taylor 47 pass from Kaden McMullen (Heath kick), 0:18.1
Third Quarter
OFC - Heath 25 FG 4:27
Fourth Quarter
OFC - Kalin Black 49 pass from McMullen (Heath kick), 11:02
OFC - Black 51 pass from McMullen (Heath kick), 5:30
BOR - Breckenkamp 1 run (pass failed), 1:03
Statistics
Rushing
OFC — Heberer 22-93, McMullen 9-20, Bolden 2-13, Alexander 1-4, Omoresemi 1- -3.
Borgia — MacDonald 13-106-1, Stieffermann 4-21, Breckenkamp 8-7-1, Kell 1- -8.
Passing
OFC — McMullen 10-15-201-3-0.
Borgia — Breckenkamp 12-27-180-2-1.
Receiving
OFC — Black 4-187-2, Taylor 2-48-1, Omoresemi 2-22, Alexander 2- -16.
Borgia — Paton 4-83-1, Kell 3-42, Schmidt 2-49-1, MacDonald 2-0, Mueller 1-6.
Tackles
OFC — Taylor 13, Heberer 8, Wunderlich 8, Omoresemi 6, Alexander 5, Bolden 4 (1 INT).
Borgia — Schmidt 10 (1 sack, 1 FR), Kell 9 (1 FR), Swoboda 7, Stieffermann 6, Frankenberg 6