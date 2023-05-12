It’s Salem and Cuba against half of the Four Rivers Conference in the Class 4 District 4 baseball postseason.
What a difference a year makes for the tournament’s hosts, the Owensville Dutchmen. Last year’s district champions, the Dutchmen are seeded sixth in this year’s six team bracket after a 4-18 regular season campaign.
Sullivan, the runner-up in this same district in 2022, holds the No. 1 seed this year with a 14-10 record and is 8-0 against the other teams in the district with at least one win over all five opponents.
St. James (8-14), the No. 6 seed in 2022, has earned a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed.
St. Clair (10-13) is seeded third in the district with Cuba (7-15-1) fourth and Salem (7-16) fifth.
Sullivan and St. James will not play in the tournament until Monday.
The first round Saturday begins at noon with the Cuba-Salem game.
The Wildcats and Tigers have tangled two times already this season with Salem winning the first meeting May 2, 13-1, but Salem winning a rematch, 5-0, just two days later in pool play for Salem’s home tournament.
St. Clair takes on Owensville at 2:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs defeated the Dutchmen twice this season, starting with a 14-4 victory in the opening round of the Four Rivers Conference preseason tournament March 17.
In the regular league contest, St. Clair won again, 13-7.
Like Saturday’s upcoming contest, both of the two prior meetings this season took place at Owensville.
St. James will play the winner of the St. Clair-Owensville game Monday at 6:30 p.m.
The Tigers have defeated both the Bulldogs and Dutchmen this season, winning 8-7 at Owensville April 17 and 7-2 at St. Clair April 27.
Sullivan faces the winner of the Cuba-Salem game Monday at 4 p.m.
The Eagles have already beaten both teams twice. Sullivan defeated Cuba on the road, 18-7 April 18 and 18-2 May 4 at the Salem Tournament.
Sullivan won 3-2 at home against Salem April 25 and 10-3 May 4 in another Salem Tournament game.
The championship game of the tournament will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. The winner will play the Class 4 District 3 champion in a sectional round.
District 3 features John Burroughs (21-3), MICDS (16-6-1), Priory (14-11), Bayless (15-6) and Affton (9-12).