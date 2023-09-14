For more than three quarters, the Union football Wildcats bid for an upset to open Four Rivers Conference play.
But Sullivan’s Franky Erxleben scored on a one-yard run with 1:11 to play, lifting Sullivan to the 34-27 win.
“It did not go as planned,” Sullivan Head Coach Eddie Haar said. “We challenged the kids at halftime. Great teams find a way to win and that’s what we did tonight.”
Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said his team put in the proper effort.
“There was no quit in our kids,” Grahl said. “I thought we had a real strong week of practice. We were coming in a little bit outmatched and outsized. I can’t say enough about how hard our kids fought tonight and that’s the mark of a good football team.”
Sullivan (3-0, 1-0) had outscored its first two opponents by a 106-3 margin. Meanwhile, Union (0-3) had been outscored in its first two games, 73-21.
And Sullivan set the early tone. Curtis Rall picked off a pass on Union’s first play from scrimmage, setting up an eight-yard run by Erxleben just 3:29 into the game. Problems with the snap led to the conversion attempt failing.
Pinned inside the 10 by a punt, Union got its first big play of the game with 5:11 to play in the quarter. Wyatt Birke burst free down the left sideline for a 94-yard touchdown. Sam Candido’s extra-point kick made it 7-6 for Union.
The Wildcats led at the half, 14-12, and were up early in the third quarter, 21-6, when Ryan Rapert took a Connor Curnutte pass 65 yards for a touchdown.
Sullivan scored back-to-back touchdowns to lead after three quarters, 26-21.
Union faced fourth down from the Sullivan 11 with under five minutes to go. After a dropped pass in the end zone on the previous play, Curnutte again threw to Hayden Parmenter, and this time it was a touchdown. Parmenter’s second score of the game made it 27-26 for Union.
Sullivan marched back down the field to get the go-ahead score with 1:11 to play. Erxleben’s conversion carry made it a seven-point game, 34-27.
Union’s final drive made it into Sullivan territory, but fizzled out and Sullivan ran out the clock.
It was the first time since 2015 that Sullivan beat Union.
“It’s been a long time,” Haar said about beating Union. “The kids are going to enjoy it. The staff is going to enjoy it. It’s just back to work tomorrow for St. Clair.”
Grahl saw many positives.
“There’s a good football team in that room,” Grahl said. I think we took a big step tonight toward finding that team.”
Statistics
In rushing yardage, the teams were about as even as you get with Sullivan running for 234 yards and Union gaining 233.
Sullivan passed for 174 yards while Union picked up 152 yards through the air.
Sullivan quarterback Robert York was 12-19 for 174 yards and one touchdown. Curnutte completed 10 of 20 attempts for 152 yards, two scores and two interceptions.
On the ground, Birke led Union with 10 carries for 113 yards and one touchdown. Parmenter had 17 rushes for 108 yards and one score. Curnutte carried the ball seven times for 12 yards.
Erxleben ended with 19 rushes for 101 yards and two touchdowns.
Dominic Ransom ran nine times for 86 yards, 62 in one touchdown run.
York carried seven times for 34 yards and a touchdown.
Jeremiah Rodriguez ran five times for 11 yards and Aidan Cain had one rush for two yards.
Rapert was Union’s top receiver with three catches for 84 yards and one touchdown. Birke had four catches for 43 yards. Parmenter caught two passes for 20 yards and a score. Gavin Mabe had one five-yard catch.
Colton Brendel caught five passes for 49 yards. Seth Valley grabbed three passes for 93 yards, 80 on a touchdown reception.
Ransom caught two passes for nine yards.
Rodriguez posted 10 yards while Erxleben gained eight and Rall picked up six yards with one reception apiece.
Union’s defensive leaders were Trey Ladymon with 20 total tackles, Birke with 15, Nick D’Onofrio with 13 and Parker Schrader and Eli Bray with seven apiece.
Christopher Voss recorded a fumble recovery. Birke and Bray each had one sack.
Sullivan’s defensive totals, other than Rall’s two interceptions, were not available at deadline.
As expected in a rivalry contest, it was very physical and Union suffered a number of injured players during the contest.
“We’re not having great luck right now on the injury front,” Grahl said. “That’s part of football. We’ll have young guys who step up. We started two freshmen tonight and they did a fantastic job. That’s a tough spot for a 14-year-old young man. Both Jackson Bragg and Hayden McCormick played very well.”
The most significant injury appeared to be to Rapert, who left after his final reception in the third quarter. Hit near the sideline, Rapert suffered a right knee injury and didn’t return. He left on crutches.
Week 4
Union returns to host Pacific (1-2, 1-0) while Sullivan goes to St. Clair (2-1, 0-1).
Pacific won its first game of the season last Friday, beating St. Clair, 40-27.
The Indians feature a grinding ground attack led by Luke Meyer, Seth Stack and Arion Echols. Raidon Fowler can join that group as well.
Meyer has scored 10 touchdowns (eight rushing and two receiving) and one two-point conversion.
Stack is the quarterback.
St. Clair also is a run-based team and this meeting will be the first one since Sullivan held on to beat St. Clair in the Class 3 District 4 title game last year, 14-13.
Sullivan reached the Class 3 semifinals last season, but has moved up to Class 4 this season.
“That’s a big one,” Haar said. “That was the district championship last year. We won it on the last play of the game, so we know they’re going to be itching and ready to go.”
Box Score
UNI — 7-7-7-6=27
SUL — 6-6-14-8=34
First Quarter
SUL — Franky Erxleben 6 run (pass failed), 8:31
UNI — Wyatt Birke 94 run (Sam Candido kick), 5:11
Second Quarter
UNI — Hayden Parmenter 49 run (Candido kick), 5:17
SUL — Seth Valley 80 pass from Robert York (pass failed), 3:42
Third Quarter
UNI — Ryan Rapert 65 pass from Connor Curnutte (Candido kick), 9:43
SUL — Dominic Ransom 62 run (York run), 8:45
SUL — York 1 run (run failed), 2:06
Fourth Quarter
UNI — Parmenter 11 pass from Curnutte (pass failed), 4:08
SUL — Erxleben 1 run (Erxleben run), 1:11
