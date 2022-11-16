The difference between the Sullivan Eagles and St. Clair Bulldogs in the Class 3 District 4 championship game measured up to just a few inches.
It was by those inches that Sullivan held St. Clair out of the end zone for the game’s deciding two-point conversion attempt with 18 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles (10-2) celebrated a victory for the eighth week in a row, defeating St. Clair (6-5), 14-13.
“I am super proud of our kids,” Sullivan Head Coach Eddie Haar said. “Our defense the last eight weeks has been phenomenal. What a fitting way to win a district championship (than by) stopping that two-point conversion.”
This Week 12 win came with some hardware as the Eagles took home the district title.
Sullivan will host the state quarterfinals next week against St. Charles West (9-2). The Warriors won the District 3 title over Lutheran North (7-5), 24-7.
St. Clair made it as close as they possibly could, driving 99 yards in the final 2:40 to score and set up the deciding conversion play.
“I wouldn’t change anything that happened tonight, other than the outcome,” St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins said. “Our kids could have just folded their tent, but we kept making plays and were able to get one in there. We were so outsized. I felt really fortunate when we played them Week 4, as big as they are, to come away with a win somehow.”
The Bulldogs did something on that final 99-yard drive you don’t see very often from their typically run-centric offense, opening the final drive with three consecutive completed passes.
On the first play from the one-yard line, quarterback Jordan Rodrigue avoided pressure in the end zone to find Ty Record out near the 20 and create breathing room.
Following that, passes to Gabe Martinez and Carter Short moved the Bulldogs down the field.
Rodrigue punched it in himself on a 14-yard quarterback scramble with just 18 seconds left on the clock to cap the drive.
“Talk about seniors stepping up,” Robbins said. “Jordan was amazing that last drive. He was able to punch it there at the end. I had in my head we were going for two if we tied it, then I heard a couple of seniors say we were going to go down and score and we’re going to go for two. That kind of decided it that’s what we were going to do.”
Sullivan opened the scoring in the first half. The Eagles were driving to end the first quarter and quarterback Gabe Dace ran it in on a sneak up the middle from two yards out nine seconds into the second period.
A failed attempt to run it in for two kept it at 6-0 and that was where it stood at halftime.
A 20-yard St. Clair touchdown run by Martinez just before the midway point of the third quarter and Nathan Bess’ ensuing point-after kick gave St. Clair the lead briefly, 7-6.
Dace led the Eagles down the field on the next possession and scored again on another quarterback sneak. After the one-yard score, Dace passed to Jonathon Martin to make it 14-7.
From there, St. Clair’s drive was halted and punter Anthony Broeker placed it down the sideline where it slowly rolled toward the end zone for Martinez to down it at the 1.
After Sullivan drove out to midfield, the teams exchanged a pair of fourth-down turnovers. When Sullivan couldn’t get the next drive going, the Eagles punted and returned the favor by pinning St. Clair down at the 1 to start off the final 2:40 drive.
It took a diving play by a member of the Sullivan to keep the punt from reaching the end zone for a touchback.
“There was some questionable stuff that happened down there, but our kids didn’t complain about it,” Robbins said. “They just said ‘Here’s the situation, 99 yards, let’s go do it.’ We got some chunk plays in there.”
Sullivan’s championship saving stop on St. Clair’s two-point try was followed by the Eagles recovering an onside kick and then taking a knee to run out the clock.
The Eagles avenged a Week 4 loss to the Bulldogs, 27-14, which occurred in Sullivan. The win marked the Eagles first victory over St. Clair since 2014.
“It means a lot to these kids to see us bounce back,” Haar said. “That was the last time that we lost, and that set the stage for us to have this great season we’ve had.”
Statistics
For Sullivan, Gabe Dace completed six of 10 passes for 65 yards.
Franky Erxleben led the Eagles on the ground with 15 carries for 103 yards. Gabe Dace ran nine times for 35 yards.
Jeremiah Rodriguez had two carries for nine yards. Dominic Ransom ran twice for eight yards. Martin had one carry for six yards. Dayton Skaggs rushed twice for three yards and Gavin Dace had one carry for three yards.
Sam Summers was the top receiver with two catches for 32 yards. Martin caught a 13-yard pass and Erxleben grabbed a 12-yard pass. Bryan Kayden caught a pass for eight yards and Dace had one reception for two yards.
St. Clair’s statistics were not available at deadline.
Week 13
Sullivan’s last district title was a decade ago in 2012. That year, the Eagles also defeated St. Clair in Week 12, 32-17, before falling to unbeaten Webb City, the eventual Class 4 state champion that year.
The Eagles will hope for a better outcome this time around against St. Charles West.
The Warriors were the No. 1 seeded team in their district. After falling behind 7-0 against Lutheran North, St. Charles West scored 24 unanswered points in Week 12 to earn their district championship.
The only losses for the Warriors have come against St. Dominic, 49-12, in Week 1, and Potosi, 53-31, in Week 7.
St. Charles West holds additional wins this season over Francis Howell North, University City, Winfield, Warrenton, Orchard Farm, St. Charles, Ft. Zumwalt East and Wright City.
None of those are common opponents faced by the Eagles this season.
The other six teams to make the Class 3 quarterfinals are Park Hills Central (11-1), Cardinal Ritter (11-0), Pleasant Hill (10-1), Maryville (8-3), Boonville (8-4) and Reeds Spring (9-2).
Box Score
SUL - 0+6+8+0=14
STC - 0+0+7+6=13
First Quarter
No Scoring
Second Quarter
SUL - Gabe Dace 2 run (run failed), 11:51
Third Quarter
STC - Gabe Martinez 20 run (Nathan Bess kick), 6:47
SUL - Dace 1 run (Jonathon Martin from Dace), 2:50
Fourth Quarter
STC - Jordan Rodrigue 14 run (run failed), 0:18