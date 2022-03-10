Sullivan took control of the Class 4 District 3 championship game early and never relinquished it.
The Eagles (12-14) flew to their first district title since 2019, winning on their home floor Friday in the district finals over Four Rivers Conference rival St. James (15-13), 41-25.
Sullivan played a dominant first half defensively, allowing the Tigers just four points in each of the first two periods.
After one quarter, the Eagles held an 11-4 advantage. The lead grew to 21-8 at halftime and 31-16 after three quarters.
“This last month to month and a half, for the most part night in and night out we’ve played pretty hard and smart,” Sullivan Head Coach Dino McKinney said. “They weren’t pretty, but we did enough to win. We had pretty good possessions. For the most part we handled their pressure. We were patient, took care of the ball and got it where it needed to go.”
Charlie Lohden led Sullivan with 12 points, doing a good amount of damage from the free-throw line, where he shot 8-11. He grabbed three rebounds and made one assist.
Blaine Sappington knocked down 10 points and was a perfect 4-4 shooting from the field. He posted four rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Logan Watters notched five points with five rebounds and three assists.
Kyle Lewis netted four points, all from the free-throw line where he was a perfect 4-4. Lewis added five assists, three rebounds and two steals to his resume for the night.
Sam Summers recorded four points and two rebounds.
Gabe Dace finished with three points, six rebounds and two steals.
Luke Todd scored three points, made three rebounds and recorded one steal.
Aiden Kirk contributed one rebound.
Chris Boone led the top-seeded Tigers with 10 points in the contest.
James Perkins was next with seven points.
Logan Sparks posted four points, Blake Redburn three and Cooper Harlan one.
Sullivan prevented any scoring from St. James’ leading scorer on the season, Peyton Gruver, after limiting him to just two points in their first meeting during league play two weeks prior.
“Pretty much the entire night we played really well on defense,” McKinney said. “They might have gotten through for some drives late in the game, but we held Gruver to just two points between two ball games.”
Sectional Preview
The sectional round will be a battle of the birds Tuesday at Kirkwood High School as Sullivan takes on the Hawks of Lift for Life Academy Charter (17-9) at 7:45 p.m., following the conclusion of the girls sectional round matchup between St. James and Lutheran South.
Lift for Life backed into the postseason on a four-game losing streak, but straightened things out in the Class 4 District 4 playoffs by defeating Affton (16-11), 64-46, and Confluence Prep Academy Charter (16-10), 79-77.
The Hawks are playing up a class this season after finishing fourth in the state in Class 3 last winter.
“They’re going to be a handful for sure,” McKinney said. “They’re athletic and going to press us. They’ll create some mismatches for us on the offensive side of the floor. We’re going to need another strong defensive night for sure.”
Lift for Life has five players back who played in at least 21 of the team’s 24 games last season.