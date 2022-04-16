Crosspoint Christian School’s girls soccer team is still seeking its first victory of the season.
The Lady Cougars (0-2-1) fell Friday at Washington’s Lakeview Park to Eagle Ridge Christian of Cape Girardeau, 3-1.
Eagle Ridge has beaten Crosspoint twice so far this season.
Eagle Ridge scored the only goal of the first half and added two more in the second half. Crosspoint got its marker in the second half.
Dominique Murray, a seventh-grade athlete, scored Crosspoint’s goal.
Junior Lia Cobb made 22 saves in the Crosspoint net.
Georgia Hanselman scored twice for Eagle Ridge and Rachel Margrabe added another goal.
Kaylee Mason and Natalee Tribout each played a half in goal. Both made a save. Mason was the winning goalkeeper. Tribout was in net when Murray scored.