Playing on the road to start the season, the Crosspoint Christian School girls soccer Lady Cougars fell at Eagle Ridge Friday, March 25, 4-1.
Lia Cobb made 10 saves in goal for Crosspoint while Dominique Murray scored the goal.
Head Coach Vicki Callaway said Cobb made some amazing saves.
“Our girls played hard with no subs against a team that had more than a full team worth of subs,” Callaway said. “The girls played great and we are looking forward to a week of practices to get ready for our next game April 5 at home.”