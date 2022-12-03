Eagle Ridge Christian of Cape Girardeau swept a basketball doubleheader from Crosspoint Christian School Tuesday.
The Crosspoint Lady Cougars (1-4) fell to Eagle Ridge, 39-6.
Crosspoint’s boys basketball team fell to 0-6 on the season with a 97-34 loss to Eagle Ridge.
In the girls game, Eagle Ridge led 12-0 after one quarter and 23-0 at the half.
It was 33-4 through three quarters.
Dominique Murray scored four of the six Crosspoint points. Ella Cobb accounted for the other two.
Ella Cobb was the rebounding leader with 15. Bekah Petry pulled down 14 rebounds.
Murray was next with seven rebounds while Lia Cobb posted three and Alyssa Berk had two.
Murray recorded six steals. Ella Cobb was next with three. Lia Cobb and Isabella Thomas posted one steal apiece.
Murray, Petry and Lia Cobb each blocked one shot.
Neither team hit a three-point basket. Crosspoint was 2-3 from the free-throw line while Eagle Ridge went 1-1.
In the boys game, Eagle Ridge led after one quarter, 21-6. It was 54-22 at the half and 75-31 through three quarters.
Bryson Thomas led Eagle Ridge with 37 points. Noah Simpson was next with 20 while Caleb Margrabe netted 16. Chase Williams and Jamari Thompson each scored 10 points.
Williams recorded 13 rebounds. Thomas and Simpson each had 11.
Thomas led his team in assists with seven and steals with six.
Crosspoint statistics were not available at deadline.
Crosspoint played a girls-only game at North County Christian Thursday.
Crosspoint hosts Thomas Jefferson Friday with the girls game at 5:30 p.m.
