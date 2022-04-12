Conditions might have been damp, but the golf was sizzling Tuesday at Loutre Shore Country Club.
St. James won the Four Rivers Conference tri-meet team title at 180 while Union shot 186 and Hermann ended at 196.
Hermann’s Trigg Lindahl and Union’s Garrett Klenke engaged in a dual for medalist honors. In the end, Lindahl won by two strokes with a round of 36 to Klenke’s 38.
Lindahl notched an eagle on the par-5 ninth hole and that was the difference as Klenke posted a par.
Klenke posted a birdie on the eighth hole.
“Both had an eagle putt, but Trigg’s was in much better position,” Union Head Coach Matt Goddard said. “Garrett ended up 3-putting from a long distance to finish his round with a 38.”
Union’s other golfers were Jace Pipes (47), Peyton Hall (47), Will Herbst (54) and Dalton Adkins (57).
Also golfing for Hermann were Allyson Hollrah (50), Max Miller (54), Nolan Brune (56) and Jackson Poehlman (67).
While St. James didn’t have a golfer gunning for individual honors, the Tigers had four of their five shoot 48 or better.
Wilson McDaniel led the way at 42. Ryan Spurgeon and Jake Wilson both shot 45 while Hunter Redburn checked in at 48. Harrison Janes rounded out the scores at 51.
St. James won the JV meet with a score of 231 to Union’s 237. Hermann had one golfer.
Union’s Colin Trybus was the junior varsity medalist at 50.