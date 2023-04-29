Centralia and Owensville were the big winners at Tuesday’s Hermann Track Invitational.
Centralia and Owensville were the big winners at Tuesday’s Hermann Track Invitational.
Owensville won the boys team title at the event with 140 points. Centralia won the girls competition with a team score of 168.7.
The Owensville girls ranked second with 118 points while the Montgomery County boys were the runners-up, scoring 108 points.
Pacific’s Lady Indians took fourth place with 78 points and the Pacific boys tied Wright City for fourth place with 67 points.
“We’re finally getting healthy again,” Pacific Head Coach Jim Menderski said of the girls team. “We had a little rust to knock off on the field events. Some of our girls that were resting up for the end of the year are back and posting the kind of marks we would expect to see.”
New Haven’s girls scored 31 points, placing eighth. The Shamrock boys scored seven points and ranked 14th.
Multiple other Four Rivers Conference teams took part, including Hermann’s third-place girls (80) and ninth-place boys (38), Sullivan’s sixth-place girls (51) and seventh-place boys (53) and St. James’ eight-place boys (42) and ninth-place girls (30).
Pacific’s athletes won two events.
Lexi Lay took first in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.04.
Nathaniel Knaff won the boys discus with a throw of 41.02 meters (or 134 feet, 7 inches).
“He had a first, second and third (in the throwing events),” Menderski said. “He’s been working all year and its finally coming together at the right time.”
Aubri Meyer gained the only event win for New Haven, taking first in the girls shot put with a throw of 11.2 meters (36 feet, 9 inches).
Pacific’s girls 1,600-meter relay team of Ella Murphy, Bailey Reed, Grace Dryer and Aleyna Daniel ranked second with a time of 4:27.94.
McKenna Lay took second in the javelin for the Lady Indians, throwing for 32.6 meters.
Knaff placed second in the boys shot put (13.75) and third in the boys javelin (42.72).
New Haven’s Katherine Holtmeyer ranked second in the girls discus with a throw of 34.56 meters.
Pacific’s Sach Wolf finished third in four separate events — the boys 200-meter dash (23.29), 110-meter hurdles (15.15), 300-meter hurdles (41.83) and shot put (13.36).
“That’s not what he’s accustomed to, for sure,” Menderski said of Wolf, who has left multiple meets this season with more than one first-place finish. “But 24 points from an individual is a big deal, especially in a meet with 15 teams.”
Lexi Lay placed third in the girls 300-meter hurdles in 50.39.
Daniel took third for Pacific in the girls 400-meter dash in 1:05.48.
Pacific placed fourth in both the boys 400-meter throwers relay and the boys 3,200-meter relay.
Molly Prichard ranked fourth for Pacific in the girls shot put.
Ben Smith earned a pair of fifth-place finishes for the Indians in the boys 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run.
Liberty Blackburn jumped to fifth place for Pacific in the girls long jump.
New Haven’s thrower Mekela Waters (girls discus) and Alayna Lagemann (girls shot put) both placed fifth.
Lewis Wray took fifth in the boys triple jump for the Shamrocks.
