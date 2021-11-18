One area football team is still alive.
Owensville (9-2) won the Class 3 District 4 championship Friday, defeating visiting Priory (8-4), 40-26.
The Dutchmen will go on the road this week for a quarterfinal game at Cardinal Ritter (6-6). Saturday’s kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
In Friday’s district championship, Owensville quarterback Brendan Decker went 9-11 passing for 134 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Four passes went to Derek Brandt, who gained 72 yards.
Charlie Whelan caught three passes for 50 yards. Austin Lowder had one catch for seven yards, and Bryce Payne caught a pass for five yards.
On the ground, Lowder ran 20 times for 180 yards, and Decker picked up 104 yards on 11 carries. Brandt ran four times for 23 yards, and Whelan had one carry for two yards.
Owensville logged eight sacks, including two by Brent Helmig.
Brandt intercepted a pass, and Tanner Meyer recovered a fumble.
Alan Kopp led the defense with 10 solo tackles and two assists. Brandt had nine solo tackles with two assists.
Priory quarterback Gerard Grewe ran 25 times for 182 yards and completed 12 of 30 pass attempts for 172 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Jahaad Fort was the top receiver with eight catches for 84 yards.