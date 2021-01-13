Owensville has its second boys basketball win of the season.
Unfortunately for the St. Clair basketball Bulldogs (2-6), both Dutchmen (2-6) wins have come at St. Clair’s expense.
Owensville defeated the Bulldogs for the second time this season, 63-36, Saturday in the consolation final of Owensville’s home tournament.
The game remained close for the first half as Owensville went ahead 13-11 after one quarter and 26-22 at halftime.
The Dutchmen started to pull away in the third quarter and ended the penultimate period with a 46-30 edge.
Lineup attrition hindered the Bulldogs after the intermission.
“(In) the second half, the game got away from us,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We were without Zach Browne, and Wes Hinson got hurt before halftime, but we still went into half down four. In the second half, we didn’t compete and we let them dictate everything in the game. We have to be mentally tougher and respond better when adversity happens to us.”
Nine points and nine rebounds from Chase Walters were both team highs. Walters also led in blocks with four and added two assists.
Austin Dunn posted eight points. Isaac Nunez (six points), Anthony Broeker (four), Wes Hinson (four), AJ Blankenship (two), Blaine Downey (two) and Hayden Johnson (one) each made scoring contributions.
Downey pulled down four rebounds. Broeker and Nunez both posted three rebounds. Hinson rebounded two, Blankenship one and Johnson one.
Broeker passed out three assists. Downey, Dunn, Johnson and Nunez each made one assist.
Broeker blocked two shots and made one steal.
The Bulldogs hosted Festus Monday and next play Thursday at Newburg, starting at 7:30 p.m.