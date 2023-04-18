Owensville recorded 113.5 points Tuesday to win the boys title at Union’s Don Olszowka Track and Field Invitational.
The Dutchmen logged the most points among the 13 boys teams with St. Francis Borgia (76.5) securing the runner-up spot.
“We have a decent-sized boys team and that gives us some options,” Borgia Head Coach Brent Woodcock said. “We also have some really good athletes and that makes a meet like Union very interesting. I thought the boys team did an exemplary job in demonstrating competitive spirit. They battled.”
Rounding out the top five were Potosi (71.5), Union (70) and Sullivan (66).
The rest of the schools were St. Clair (65), Warrenton (60.5), Washington (56.5), Steelville (51), Pacific (51), St. James (41), Grandview (14.5) and New Haven (4).
“The boys may have finished fifth, but we are steadily improving with 10 season bests that include eight new PRs,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said.
Results
• 100-meter dash — Kaiden Snyder of St. James was first to the stripe in 11.3. St. Clair’s Skyler Sanders and Borgia’s Jordan Mohesky were next.
• 200-meter dash — Borgia’s Harry Mitchell was the winner in 22.88. Owensville’s Charlie Whelan and Borgia’s Mohesky were next.
“Mitchell ran impressively in the 200-meter dash,” Woodcock said. “His time of 22.88 is a new personal best and we all believe he can go much faster. Mitchell walked away with two first-place medals and a second-place medal.”
• 400-meter dash — Bryson Pickard turned in a 50-second lap to win for the host school. Owensville’s Tanner Meyer and Sullivan’s Zechariah Beagle followed.
• 800-meter run — Steelville’s Conner Diaz was the only runner to break the 2-minute mark, winning in 1:59.77. Union’s Will Herbst and Washington’s Logan Luttrell took the next two spots.
• 1,600-meter run — Diaz won with a time of 4:31.49. Herbst was second and Warrenton’s Wyatt Claiborne grabbed third.
• 3,200-meter run — Ezekiel Sisk of Potosi win in 10:34.14. Potosi’s Alex Smith and Owensville’s Felix Guerrero were next.
• 110-meter hurdles — Snyder navigated the course in 14.69. Pacific’s Sach Wolf and Owensville’s Bryce Payne were close behind.
• 300-meter hurdles — Snyder won his third race, finishing in 39.94. This time, Payne was second with Wolf taking third.
• 400-meter relay — Borgia’s team of Daniel Schumacher, Trenton Volmert, Nathan Kell and Mohesky won with a time of 45.09. St. Clair was second while Warrenton grabbed third.
• 800-meter relay — Borgia captured the win in 1:34.23. Running for the Knights were Mohesky, Will Hoer, Kell and Mitchell. Owensville and Warrenton were next to the stripe.
“Senior Jordan Mohesky finished third in both the 100 and 200 while anchoring the 400 relay and starting the 800 relay,” Woodcock said. “Mohesky walked away with four medals including two first-place and two third-place finishes.”
• 1,600-meter relay — Owensville’s team of Whelan, Gabriel Soest, Meyer and Payne won in 3:31.86. Union and Steelville were next.
• 3,200-meter relay — Potosi’s foursome of Connor Gibson, Tanner Gibson, Sisk and Smith ended in 8:45.08. Warrenton and Washington snagged the next two positions.
• Shot put — Pacific’s Wolf had the top throw at 13.93 meters. Sullivan’s Aiden Kirk and Pacific’s Nathaniel Knaff were next.
“Sach has done a really great job with his strength training, worked really hard and I think he’s made a statement with his throwing,” Pacific Head Coach Jim Menderski said.
• Discus — Kirk had the top throw at 41.08 meters. Owensville’s Hayden Shoemaker and Union’s Collin Bailey followed.
• High jump — Clearing 1.85 meters, Steelville’s Cameron Brown was the winner. Borgia’s Mitchell was second with Brandon Santiago of Potosi taking third.
• Long jump — St. Clair’s Noah Arndt landed at 6.23 meters for the win. Owensville’s Whelan was second with Borgia’s Volmert taking third.
• Triple jump — Colton Brosenne of Warrenton logged the top distance at 12.6 meters. St. James’ Ryan Spurgeon was second with Aiden Settles of Steelville third.
• Pole vault — St. Clair’s Connor Sykes cleared 3.8 meters to win. Aries Nicholas of Owensville was second with Sullivan’s Colton Brendel taking third.
• Javelin — Washington’s Clyde Hendrix continued his domination of the event locally, throwing 54.71 meters.
“Clyde remains focused,” Mike Olszowka said. “We see the possibility of a 200-foot (60.9 meters) throw this year.”
Sullivan’s Robert York was second with Pacific’s Knaff securing third.
There were other areas of improvement.
“The sprint relay teams are starting to click,” Mike Olszowka said. “Their attention to detail is showing and we are making big improvements.”
Menderski saw many positives.
“Knaff was third in the shot put, third in the javelin and fourth in the discus, so he scored 17 by himself and had a nice day,” Menderski said. “We had a nice time by Ben Smith in the two-mile run and then Tyler Blake placed in the pole vault for the second week in a row.”
Woodcock said it was a great day for his team.
“There were a lot of personal bests including Jacob Posinski and Jackson Clark in the 3,200,” Woodcock said. “Anytime a track team walks away with a bunch of medals, a bunch of personal bests, and a top-three team plaque, it’s been a good day.”
Woodcock hopes this is a start to bigger things.
“We are hoping to continue to generate a buzz around school and encourage more Borgia students to join track and field,” he said. “We are hoping to establish St. Francis Borgia as a track and field influence in our region and in the state.”
Woodcock said the number of talented coaches around the area have helped the sport improve.
“The level of coaching and athlete skill level has really improved over the past few decades,” Woodcock said. “It’s an exciting time for Missouri track and field.”