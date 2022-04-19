It might have been a meet of mainly local schools, but Capital City’s boys track team took home the big hardware Tuesday at Union’s Don Olszowka Invitational, scoring 176 points to claim the team title.
“There was a high level of competition this meet, which is good for our kids to see at this point in the season,” Union Head Coach Sarah Hurt said. “Capital City as a Class 5 school brought a lot of great competitors who aren’t in the area, and that was good for our varsity athletes.”
Owensville was second at 91.33 while Union took third at 90.33 points.
Rounding out the top five were St. Clair (62) and Sullivan (56).
Steelville nabbed sixth with 55 points while Washington (53) and Pacific (51) were close behind.
Rounding out the team totals were St. James (37), St. Francis Borgia Regional (25.33) and New Haven (7).
New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said his team brought just four boys to this meet.
“We competed in the throws and two races (400 and 3,200),” Tucker said. “Colin Steinbeck finished sixth in the discus and Logan Williams finished sixth in the 400. This is a very tough meet for us since we are so much smaller than the other schools.”
Mike Olszowka, a former standout at Union under his father, Don, said it was a great meet.
“A big thank you to Coach Hurt and her staff for putting on another successful meet,” he said. “We always enjoy going back to Union because we know it is going to be a great experience for our kids.”
Events
• 100-meter dash — St. James’ Kaiden Snyder captured the title in 11.34. Alex Reinwald of St. Clair and Capital City’s Cameron Harrison were next.
• 200-meter dash — Reinwald prevailed in 23.178. Snyder was second while Capital City’s Keion Grieve was third.
• 400-meter dash — Grieve crossed the line in 50.69 to win while Owensville’s Jacob Breedlove was second. Capital City’s Connor Hull took third.
• 800-meter run — Steelville’s Conner Diaz completed the two laps in 2:02.76, less than a second in front of Union’s Bryson Pickard. Pacific’s Collin Haley was third.
• 1,600-meter run — Diaz completed four laps in 4:37.37 while Sullivan’s Aiden Kirk claimed second. Brock Schofield of Capital City finished third.
• 3,200-meter run — Union’s Gabe Hoekel gave the home side a title with a time of 10:39.6. He was the only runner to break 11 minutes. Rocky Nelson of Capital City was second with St. Clair’s Case Busse claiming third.
• 110-meter hurdles — Pacific’s Sach Wolf navigated the distance in 15.17. Owensville’s Alan Kopp was second while Borgia’s Koen Zeltmann ended third.
• 300-meter hurdles — Tarick Dyer of Capital City won the longer hurdles event in 41.2. Snyder was second with Kopp taking third.
• 400-meter relay — St. Clair’s foursome of Noah Arndt, Skyler Sanders, Logan Smith and Reinwald won with a time of 45.19. Capital City and Union were the next two across the line.
• 800-meter relay — The Capital City team of Harrison, Hull, Dyer and Emmanuel Borde-Koufie won in 1:32.8. Owensville and St. Clair grabbed the next two spots.
• 1,600-meter relay — Capital City’s group of Harrison, Hull, Dyer and Grieve won in 3:26.98. Owensville was second with Union taking third.
• 3,200-meter relay — Capital City won the first track event in 8:31.38. Running were Sincere Davis, Grieve, Parker Noble and Colin Voss. Washington and Union were next.
• Shot put — Capital City’s Sam Albert landed the cannonball at 17.57 meters (57-7.75) to win. Steelville’s Tyler Davis was second with Capital City’s Ian Nelson taking third.
• Discus — Matthew Boyer of Capital City won with a throw of 48.43 meters (158-11). Albert was second and Davis snagged third.
• Javelin — Boyer threw 51.27 meters (168-2) for the victory. Borgia’s Koen Zeltmann was second with Capital City’s Nelson taking third.
• High jump — Steelville freshman Cameron Brown cleared 1.72 meters (5-7.75) to win on criteria over teammate Toby Brown, Owensville’s Blake Elliott edged Pacific’s Drex Blackburn for third on criteria.
• Long jump — Pacific’s Haley sprayed up the sand at 6.25 meters (20-6.25) to win the title. Sullivan’s Nicholas Parker and Owensville’s Elliott were next.
• Triple jump — Union’s Wyatt Birke was the champion at 12.76 meters (41-10.5). Sullivan’s Nicholas Parker and Andrew Schlueter were next.
• Pole vault — Washington’s Travis Bieg cleared 3.96 meters (12-11.75) for the title. St. Clair’s Connor Sikes grabbed second with Owensville’s Trenton Million finishing third on criteria over Capital City’s Noble and St. Clair’s Caleb Muschany.
“Travis is really becoming consistent,” Mike Olszowka said. “It is going to put him in a position where on the right day, with the right pole, he is going to set himself up to break the school record. He puts in a lot of work in the offseason and it is paying off.”
Hurt felt Cameron Kriete and Pickard were Union’s top performers.
“Cameron had some big PRs in shot and disc,” Hurt said. “This is is first year trying the throwing events and he has improved to become one of the top throwers in the conference in just two months. Bryson Pickard has had some great early performances in the 400 and 800. He improved from a 2:08 last year to tuning consistent 2:02-2:03 performances each time. He improved his 400 (4x4 split) to 51.9.”