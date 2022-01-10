The Owensville Dutchmen are going to the consolation finals of their home tournament, 55-27.
Owensville (4-6), the No. 7 seed in the tournament, upended No. 5 St. Clair (5-4) Thursday in the consolation semifinals.
The Dutchmen will meet Pacific (2-9) in the consolation final Friday at 6 p.m.
Owensville led at every interval in the contest — 16-9 after one quarter, 28-15 at halftime and 40-23 at the end of the third period.
Jordan Rodrigue led the Bulldogs with 10 points.
Austin Dunn added eight points.
Carter Short chipped in five points and Isaac Nunez scored four.
Bryce Payne (14 points) and Brendan Decker (11) both scored in double figures for the Dutchmen.
Will Lauth netted nine points.
Other scores for the Dutchmen included Landon Valley (six points), Charlie Whelan (six), Austin Lowder (four), Bailey Wehmeyer (three) and Garett Crosby (two).
Following the consolation game Friday will be the championship semifinal between No. 1 Fatima and No. 4 Steelville. The winner will play Gateway City Elite for he championship Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Union plays the loser of the semifinal game for third place Saturday at 5 p.m.
St. Clair returns to action Monday with a game at Festus. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.