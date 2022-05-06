Starting off with a six-run first inning, the Owensville Dutchmen claimed a 10-0 Four Rivers Conference baseball win over New Haven Friday.
Owensville (7-8-1, 3-1) followed its six-run first with two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to end it early.
New Haven (3-9, 0-5) was outhit, 13-2, and made three errors to Owensville’s one.
New Haven Head Coach Kris Poore said there were positives.
“Though the stat-line won’t show it, sophomore Luke Strubberg pitched a really strong game against a good Owensville lineup,” Poore said. “There are some plays we would’ve liked to make defensively behind him, but I thought our energy was really good from top to bottom through both the varsity and JV contests.”
Strubberg went the distance, 4.2 innings, for the loss. He allowed 10 runs (six earned) on 13 hits and one walk. He struck out one.
“Runs have been hard to come by these last four games for us, but our guys are staying the course, taking good at-bats,” Poore said. “We are hoping to get things going against Cuba and Sullivan this week.”
New Haven’s hits were singles by Emmett Panhorst and Andrew Rethemeyer. Strubberg drew a walk while Ryan Steinbeck was hit by a pitch.
Panhorst and Rethemeyer both stole bases.
For Owensville, Derek Brandt threw the shutout, allowing two hits, one walk and one hit batter over five innings. He struck out eight.
Gavin Loague paced the offense with three hits, including two doubles and a home run. He scored twice and drove in five runs.
Brandt, Landon Valley and Jordan Rabbitt each had two hits.
Landon Kramme doubled. Jon Saunsaucie, Logan Evans and Eli Wilson singled.
Wilson drew the walk and stole a base.
Brandt scored three runs. Saunsaucie, Wilson, Valley, Michael Steinbeck and Rabbitt scored once.
Wilson and Kramme each had one RBI.