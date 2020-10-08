Big plays were the order of the day in Week 6.
Owensville (5-1, 3-0) won on the road at Pacific (1-4, 1-2), 46-28, in a game that featured 696 yards of total offense.
The teams combined for touchdown runs of 73, 69, 67, 59, 49 and 30 yards and a kickoff return of 78 yards. The game was Pacific’s homecoming.
Pacific Head Coach Paul Day said his team needs to improve on the mistakes.
“We definitely need to clean up on the mistakes,” Day said. “Fortunately for us these are things we can control, moving forward we need to obviously concentrate on making less and less mistakes.”
The Dutchmen tallied 445 yards of offense, 236 in the passing game and 209 on the ground.
“We are really lucky to have the kind of athletes we have out there,” Owensville Head Coach Nathan Cabot said. “With Brendan Decker at the quarterback, he is going to spread that around to the guys and again he did that tonight. That is the great thing about our offense, we can drive the field or we can establish those big plays.”
Owensville was able to make some big plays and Day gave credit to the Dutchmen.
“They do a great job over there,” said Day. “They have some really athletic kids that do some really good things in space; they definitely make it difficult on you. We need to do a better job of tackling the way we are supposed to and those type of things. Compliments go to them; they did a great job tonight.”
The Dutchmen led, 26-0, at halftime. Pacific outscored Owensville, 28-20, in the second half.
“That was a tough game,” Day said. “We continued to battle and fight and honestly that is what we are hoping for in every game. I was pleased with that from our kids.”
Week 7
Owensville will host the Union Wildcats (3-3, 2-1), 35-17 winners over Warrenton Friday. Pacific will host the unbeaten Festus Tigers (6-0), 39-35 winners over North County last week.
Festus already owns a win over one area team, topping Sullivan, 42-13, in Week 2.
“They are a really good team,” Day said of the Tigers. “We definitely have our work cut out for us against them.”
Union trails the Dutchmen by one game in the Four Rivers Conference standings and will need to win to have a shot at the FRC title.
Cabot knows his team will need to be ready.
“It will take disciplined football,” Cabot said. “Discipline, determination and that will lead to us getting a victory, I hope. We have got to play both halves of the game, we will get that fixed and get ready for next week.”
Stats
Pacific quarterback Luke Meyer was 9-21 passing for 62 yards and two interceptions.
Cole Hansmann led the Indian receivers with one reception for 20 yards. Christian Sparks grabbed two receptions for 18 yards.
Don’TA Harris had two receptions for 11 yards. Trevor Hill had two receptions for nine yards. Matthew Austin had one reception for four yards.
Leading the Indian defense was Colton Thompson with five tackles (one assist). Sparks recorded four tackles (two assists, one interception).
Leading the Pacific offense in rushing was Austin with 333 yards and three touchdowns. Next was Meyer with 118 yards and one touchdown. Sparks ran one time for 25 yards. Trevor Hill rushed four times for 13 yards.
Most of Austin’s 333 yards came in the second half.
“He had a great night,” Day said. “He is obviously a very talented kid. Hopefully, we will be able to get better everywhere.”
Ending with three tackles each were Coby Moeller (one assist, one sack), Tyler Martin (one sack, one fumble recovery) and Isaac Sizemore. Harris and Bryce Payne each recorded two tackles. Finishing it off with one tackle each were Austin (one assist), Hill (one assist), Weston Kulick and Cade Martin. Meyer, Nick Sater and Ted Toney each recorded an assist.
Offensively, the Dutchmen were led in rushing by Lowder with 122 yards and two touchdowns. Decker ran for 87 yards and a touchdown.
Decker was 13-25 passing for 236 yards, throwing three touchdowns and one interception.
Derek Brandt led all receivers with six receptions for 139 yards and one touchdown. Next was Bryor Bogle with three receptions for 45 yards. Payne recorded two receptions for 34 yards and two touchdowns. With one reception each were Lowder for eight yards and Landon Valley 10 yards.
Defensively, the Dutchmen were led by TC Fisher with 10 tackles (five assists). Next was Garrett West with nine tackles (seven assists, one sack). With six tackles each were Brandt (one assist), and Dezmyn Moore. Recording five tackles each were Payne (one interception) and TJ Whelan (one interception).
Brent Helmig recorded four tackles (three assists). Recording three tackles each were Owen Holtzer (one assist) and Dakota Martin (two assists, one fumble recovery).
With two tackles each was Logan Evans (two assists), Austin Long (two assists), Tanner Meyer and Hayden Shoemaker. Finishing it off with one tackle each was Chance Clevenger (one assist), Brayden Edwards and Valley (three assists).
Hunter Boyer recorded an assist.
Drives
The opening kickoff set the tone for the first quarter when Pacific fumbled the kick and Owensville recovered it at the Indian 19-yard line. Four plays later , Decker connected with Payne for a 16-yard score, Charlie Whelan added the extra point and two minutes into the game Owensville was up 7-0.
Pacific was able to move the football to the Dutchmen 14 when a false start moved it back to the 19. The drive stalled and Owensville took over on downs at the 13. On the second play from scrimmage Austin Lowder scooted 73 yards for the score.
Pacific again drove to the Dutchmen 31 before Owensville stopped them and took over on downs. On the very next play Decker broke three tackles on a 69-yard score. Owensville was up 20-0 as the quarter ended having only run seven plays.
After each team intercepted passes the Dutchmen were able to score on a 30-yard run by Lowder to go up 26-0 at half.
Coach Cabot said the second half is not what his team is about.
“There are corrections we have to make,” Cabot said. “We have got to play both halves of the game. We made a lot of mistakes out there that we have to do better with and I know we can. That first half was more indicative of what we have done over the course of the season so far. We will have to focus on that and get ready.”
The third quarter featured four touchdowns in a span of one minute and 27 seconds. Pacific scored on a 49-yard run by Austin. Owensville answered with a 67-yard pass from Decker to Brandt.
Austin was able to run it in again from 59 yards out for Pacific. The Dutchmen answered when Brandt returned the kickoff 78 yards to make the score 40-14 at the end of three quarters.
The Indians scored twice more in the fourth quarter on a 22-yard run by Austin and a two-yard run by Luke Meyer. Owensville’s score came on a 17-yard pass from Decker to Payne.
Cabot said it is a testament to his kids that they had an answer to every Pacific score.
“That’s a credit to the kids,” Cabot said. “They are competitors thru and thru and when challenged they know how to answer.”
Box Score
O 20-6-14-6=46
P 0-0-14-14=28
First Quarter
O - Bryce Payne 16 pass from Brendan Decker (Charlie Whelan kick) 9:59
O - Austin Lowder 73 run (Whelan kick) 7:00
O - Decker 69 run (kick no good) 1:18
Second Quarter
O - Lowder 30 run (kick no good) 1:45
Third Quarter
P - Matthew Austin 49 run (Kenneth Bishop kick) 8:55
O - Derek Brandt 67 pass from Decker (Whelan kick) 7:56
P - Austin 59 run (Bishop kick) 7:39
O - Brandt 78 kickoff return (Whelan kick) 7:28
Fourth Quarter
P - Austin 22 run (Bishop kick) 7:40
O - Payne 17 pass from Decker (kick no good) 4:45oi
P - Luke Meyer 2 run (Bishop kick) 1:17
Statistics
Rushing
Pacific — Austin 29-133-3, Meyer 28-118-1, Sparks 1-25, Hill 4-13
Owensville — Lowder 9-122-2, Decker 8-87-1
Passing
Pacific — Meyer 9-21-62-0-2
Owensville — Decker 13-25-236-3-1
Receiving
Pacific — Hansmann 1-20, Sparks 2-18, Harris 2-11, Hill 2-9, Austin 1-4, Hall 1-0
Owensville — Brandt 6-139-1, Bogle 3-45, Payne 2-34-2, Valley 1-10, Lowder 1-8
Total Tackles
Pacific — Thompson 5-1, Sparks 4-2-1, Reeder 4-2-1, Moeller 3-1-1, Sizemore 3-0, T Martin 3-0-1-1, Harris 2-0, Payne 2-0, Austin 1-1, Hill 1-1, Kulick 1-0, C Martin 1-0, Meyer 0-1, Sater 0-1, Toney 0-2
Owensville — Fisher 10-5, West 9-7-1, Brandt 6-1, Moore 6-0, Whelan 5-0-1, Payne 5-0-1, Bogle 4-3, Helmig 4-3, Martin 3-2-1, Holtzer 3-1, Evans 2-2, Long 2-2, Meyer 2-0, Shoemaker 2-0, Valley 1-3, Edwards 1-0, Clevenger 1-1, Boyer 0-1