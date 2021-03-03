The VanLeer family wasn’t quite finished helping the Pacific boys basketball program.
When Owensville (8-13, 3-4) won Tuesday’s home boys basketball game against Sullivan (10-10, 5-2) to conclude Four Rivers Conference play, it benefited Head Coach Cullen VanLeer’s alma matter, Pacific. The Dutchmen won in overtime, 47-43.
Pacific won the Four Rivers Conference title outright as a result. Had Sullivan won Tuesday, Pacific would have shared the title with the Eagles.
VanLeer served as the assistant coach at Pacific last season under his father, John VanLeer. John, who was the head coach at Pacific for 27 years, retired last spring and is currently an assistant coach on Cullen’s staff.
Owensville led Tuesday, 14-12, after one quarter, 26-21 at halftime and 35-31 to end the third period.
At the end of regulation, the score was all tied up at 41-41.
Brendan Decker scored 13 points to pace the Dutchmen.
Other scorers included Tyler Heidbrink (nine points), Bryce Payne (eight), Austin Lowder (seven), Zaid Epstein (five) and Landon Valley (five).
Scoring for Sullivan were Owen Farrell (19 points), JD McReynolds (10), Dillon Farrell (seven), Kyle Lewis (five) and Noah Stegeman (two).