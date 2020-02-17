Despite falling into a major hole early Tuesday, the Union basketball Wildcats came back within striking distance late.
While Owensville (8-11, 1-2) won the game, 55-46, Union (4-15, 0-4) made things interesting in the closing minutes.
“I thought in the first half, we didn’t play very hard,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “We turned it over and we seemed to be lackadaisical. We didn’t fight back and got frustrated with the physicality of it. We’ve got to be tougher than that. It’s tough. You learn a lot about yourself when things aren’t going your way. You learn from adversity and how you respond to it. We’re going to find out.”
Union trailed the Dutchmen after one quarter, 16-11, and at the half, 33-15.
However, Union fought back to close the gap to 38-27 at the end of three quarters and closed to within five points with under a minute to play, 51-46.
Owensville hit enough free throws down the stretch and got a final Cason Gray layup to close out a 55-46 victory.
“I think it showed,” Simmons said. “We had a shot to cut it to two. It’s hard to come back when you put yourself into a hole. It takes a lot of energy and a lot of things have to go your way.”
Owensville was paced by a trio of 10-point scorers.
Bryor Bogle, Derek Brandt and Brendan Decker scored 10 points apiece.
Bogle added six rebounds, three steals and an assist. Brandt also had eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. Decker added seven rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Tyler Heidbrink was next with nine points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Daxton Mehrhoff posted eight points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Gray closed with six points, two rebounds and two steals.
Zaid Epstein added two points and one assist.
Trevor Abernathy dished out five assists with four rebounds and four steals. Justin Garner pulled down a rebound.
Owensville hit three three-point baskets and went 10-16 from the free-throw line.
Union was paced by Kaden Motley, who had 16 points with one three-point basket and a dunk.
Collin Gerdel had one of his best offensive games with 11 points, including a three-point basket.
Caleb Mabe faced a tough interior defense to end with eight points.
Matthew Seely hit two three-point shots in the fourth quarter for his six points.
Peyton Burke was Union’s other scorer with five points.
The Wildcats had four three-point baskets and went 4-6 from the free-throw line.
Simmons used a lineup of five freshmen near the end of the first half in an attempt to shake up things. Will Herbst, Hayden Burke, Luke Koch, Cooper Bailey and Liam Hughes got a chance against Owensville’s varsity.
“They played their tails off,” Simmons said. “It was their first varsity action, so they were quite nervous. I thought they played their hearts out and left it on the floor.”
The Wildcats continue in the league, hosting Sullivan Friday at 7 p.m.
Union heads to Hermann Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. Four Rivers Conference game.