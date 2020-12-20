The Four Rivers Conference is used to seeing the VanLeers win games.
Only now they do it wearing a different color.
The Owensville basketball Dutchmen (1-4, 1-0) won their first game under Head Coach Cullen VanLeer Tuesday at St. Clair (1-2, 0-1), 50-43, in the opening night of conference play.
VanLeer was an assistant last season at Pacific under his father, John VanLeer, who coached there for 27 years.
“We competed at times tonight, but at times we let them dictate everything,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We have to be more physical. We have to be stronger at the basket and we have to box out. I thought we played very well defensively, but we didn’t rebound the ball very well.”
St. Clair was in the driver’s seat early on, holding a 12-4 lead through the first seven minutes of play, but Owensville closed the lead to 14-9 at the end of the period.
Owensville turned the tables to overtake St. Clair in the second period during a 14-3 lead and remained in front the rest of the way.
The score was 27-22 at halftime and 39-31 after three quarters.
The Bulldogs were led by three players with 10 points apiece — Zach Browne, Austin Dunn and Chase Walters.
Wes Hinson was next with seven points. Anthony Broeker, Blaine Downey and Isaac Nunez each netted two points.
“Our guards are learning as we go that they have to slow down and they’re going to do that as the season goes on,” Isgrig said.
Walters and Hinson grabbed seven rebounds apiece. Browne and Downey both made four rebounds. Broeker, Dunn and Nunez all rebounded one.
Browne dished out four assists.
Downey, Dunn, Hinson, Nunez and Walters each recorded one assist.
Browne snagged four steals. Downey stole three and Hinson two. Dunn and Walters both stole one.
Walters recorded one block.
Tyler Heidbrink posted a double-double for the Dutchmen with 14 points and 14 rebounds.
Brendan Decker also achieved double-digit scoring with 11 points.
Zaid Epstein and Bryce Payne both scored eight points.
Macen Blankenship finished with five points. Derek Brandt and Austin Lowder concluded the scoresheet with two points each.
St. Clair hosted De Soto Wednesday and resumes its conference schedule Friday at Hermann, starting at 7 p.m.