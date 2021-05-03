Few leads have been safe from the Union baseball Wildcats in Four Rivers Conference play this season.
However, Thursday’s five runs in the first inning for the visiting Owensville Dutchmen (11-4, 4-1) proved just enough to hold off Union (11-9, 5-2), 5-4.
Union clawed back with one run in the second inning, one in the third and two in the fifth.
“I was happy with how our team battled,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said. “We got down early and had some adversity but Dylan McLone came in and shut their offense down and we were able to, little by little, chip away at the lead. Unfortunately we just couldn’t get all the way back.”
The Wildcats tallied seven hits, led by a double and single from Will Mentz, who also walked, scored and drove in one.
Luke Koch singled twice and scored twice.
Kaden Motley singled twice, drove in a run and stole a base.
Dylan McLone singled and drove in a run.
Marshall Gebert and Hayden Schiller both drew a walk.
McLone pitched the final 6.1 innings without allowing a run.
He surrendered four hits and one walk, hit one batter and recorded four strikeouts.
Evan Hall started on the mound for the Wildcats and allowed five runs on two hits and three walks, as well as two hit batters.
Derek Brandt was the pitcher of record for Owensville. He tossed all seven innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks, striking out eight.
Bryor Bogle was the offensive hero for the Dutchmen, going 3-4 at the plate with two doubles, a single, a run scored and an RBI.
Ethan Reed also doubled home two runs for the Dutchmen.
Garrett West and Brandt each singled.
The game concluded the league scheduled for Union, which plays this weekend at the Russellville Tournament. The Wildcats return home Tuesday to host Warrenton at 4:30 p.m.
Owensville still has two league games remaining, including a road game Friday at New Haven and a home game Monday against St. Clair starting at 4:30 p.m.