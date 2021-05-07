One win away.
Friday’s baseball victory for the Owensville Dutchmen (12-4, 5-1) at New Haven (5-7, 0-5), 6-5, moved the team within one win of clinching the conference title outright.
The Dutchmen scored three runs in the top of the third inning, but New Haven came back to tie with three runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Both teams notched two runs in the fifth inning.
Gavin Loague, who had previously homered in the game, gave Owensville back the lead with an RBI double in the sixth.
August Panhorst and Matthew Otten both singled twice for the Shamrocks.
Jake Englebrecht, Mitchell Meyer and Owen Borcherding each doubled.
Nolen Brown added a single.
August Panhorst scored twice. Charlie Roth, Will Hellmann and Otten all scored once.
Englebrecht drove in two runs. Otten, Borcherding and Emmett Panhorst each drove in one.
Otten stole a base.
Roth, Otten and Emmett Panhorst reached on walks.
On the mound, August Panhorst started and lasted three innings. He allowed three runs on four hits and two walks, striking out three.
Borcherding pitched 2.1 innings and allowed three runs on five hits and two walks, striking out four.
Roth tossed 1.2 innings and allowed no runs on three hits.
The Shamrocks played at Cuba Monday and Sullivan Tuesday. New Haven will host Silex Monday at 5 p.m.