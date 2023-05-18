Owensville freshman Chase Weirich has put it all together at the right time.
Weirich pitched a two-hit shutout Saturday to carry Owensville (6-18) to a 3-0 home win against third-seeded St. Clair (10-14) in the Class 4 District 4 baseball tournament.
In his prior outing, Weirich pitched a three-hit shutout against Linn, his first career varsity shutout. He quickly followed that up with his second Saturday.
Weirich struck out five Bulldogs and issued just one walk to go with the two St. Clair base knocks. He also hit two batters.
The game was deadlocked at 0-0 until Owensville rallied for three runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Anthony Broeker pitched six innings for the Bulldogs and allowed three unearned runs on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts.
Cameron Teems threw one inning out of the bullpen and allowed one hit and one walk.
Tylor Thurman and Jayden Fitzgerald had the only two St. Clair hits, both singles.
Broeker earned the free pass via four balls.
Jordan Rodrigue and Adrian Arguilez took the more painful route to first base after being hit by the pitch.
Owensville’s fifth-inning rally began with a one-out single from Zaiden Gates, who moved to third as Weirich reached on an error and Jaden Gerlemann drew a walk.
A fly ball failed to score the run, but then Will Lauth drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in Gates and Wyatt Kramme chased home Weirich and Gerlemann with a two-out two-RBI single.
Wyatt Kramme and Gates both singled twice in the contest. Chris Allen added one single.
Landon Kramme was hit by a pitch.
Saturday’s win advanced Owensville to play No. 2 St. James Monday in the district semifinals. No. 1 Sullivan played No. 5 Salem in the other semifinal matchup.