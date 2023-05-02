In a meeting of teams seeking a second win for the season, the Owensville Dutchmen defeated New Haven in Four Rivers Conference baseball action Friday, 17-3.
Both of Owensville’s wins came against New Haven. The Dutchmen won March 20 in the Four Rivers Conference Tournament, 12-0.
Owensville (2-16, 1-6) grabbed the lead with three runs in the top of the second and added another one in the third.
New Haven (1-20, 0-7) got onto the scoreboard with two runs in the bottom of the third.
In the fourth inning, the Dutchmen scored two times and New Haven scored once.
Owensville scored another run in the fifth to go ahead, 7-3, but the big inning was the sixth. The Dutchmen scored 10 runs and held in the bottom of the frame to end the game early, 17-3.
For New Haven, Jacob Gerdes went five innings on the hill and took the loss. He allowed nine runs (seven earned) on six hits, four walks and two hit batters. He struck out two.
Evan Warmbrodt allowed five runs (four earned) on three walks and a hit batter.
Ryan Steinbeck pitched the final inning, allowing three runs on two hits and three walks. He struck out one.
Emmett Panhorst had two of New Haven’s three hits, including a double.
Steinbeck drew two of the five New Haven walks. Andrew Rethemeyer, Gerdes and Warmbrodt walked once.
Rethemeyer stole two bases while Warmbrodt stole one.
Rethemeyer, Canania and Warmbrodt scored the New Haven runs.
Panhorst and Gerdes each drove in a run.
Wyatt Kramme pitched all six innings for Owensville, earning the win. He allowed three runs on three hits and five walks. He struck out three.
Eight different Dutchmen had one hit apiece.
Landon Ely, Jaden Gerlemann, Elias Medlock, Austin Long, Layne Evans, Chris Allen, Kramme and Chase Weirich all singled.
Owensville drew 10 walks. Logan Kleekamp, Logan Bailey and Kramme all walked twice. Owen Binkhoelter, Laine Baumbach, Will Lauth and Allen walked once.
Gerlemann, Binkhoelter and Medlock were hit by pitches.
Owensville runners stole 13 bases. Leading the way were JJ Brown with three and Long and Gerlemann with two apiece.
Baumbach scored the most runs, three. Binkhoelter, Medlock, Long and Brown scored twice.
Long drove in four runs while Evans had two RBIs.