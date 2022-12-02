Layne Evans and Will Lauth combined to score 49 points for the Owensville Dutchmen Saturday, leading the way to a seventh-place game win over Metro at the 70th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament.
Owensville (1-2) led 15-7 after one quarter, 32-11 at the half, and 53-30 through three quarters.
Evans, a junior, led Owensville with 28 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and one steal.
Lauth, a senior, scored 21 points with five rebounds, three assists, a blocked shot and a steal. He hit three three-point shots.
Senior Bryce Payne scored eight points with 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal.
Austin Luecke, a senior, was next with six points, one assist and one rebound.
Senior Landon Ely and junior Charles Hazelwood each scored three points. Ely added two assists and a rebound.
Junior Tanner Meyer and senior Charlie Whelan added two points apiece. Meyer also had two rebounds and an assist. Whelan posted three rebounds and two assists.
Metro had the game’s top scorer in senior Amari Foluke. He netted 29 points with three three-point baskets.
Jaden Furman was next with seven points. Will Young scored three while Keteyian Cade, Josh Edwards and Jaydon Marley each scored two points.
Metro only brought six players to the game and had to finish out with four after suffering an injury and having another player foul out.