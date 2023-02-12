Owensville maintained its slim hopes in the Four Rivers Conference Tuesday, gaining a 42-31 boys basketball win in New Haven.
“We did everything we needed to do to win the game, besides handle the basketball,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “We guarded them great in the half court but our poor ball handling provided them with an ample amount of uncontested layups.”
The Dutchmen (4-17) are 1-2 in league action while New Haven (6-14) dropped to 0-4 in league games.
For Owensville to have a shot a the league title, the team needs to win out, starting with Friday’s game at Pacific, and hope for a lot of help. Union (14-8, 4-0) leads the FRC.
In Tuesday’s game, Owensville led after one quarter, 18-11, and at the half, 24-22. The Dutchmen picked up the pace again in the third quarter and carried a 35-24 advantage into the final eight minutes.
Peirick indicated that New Haven had a chance to take the lead early in the third quarter, but couldn’t convert.
“I thought our kids played really hard,” Peirick said. “Our defense was stellar. Once we switched defenses about halfway through the first quarter I don’t know if they scored more than 10-12 points against our set defense the rest of the game.
“We spent most of the second half switching between our two defenses and were really good in both of them,” Peirick said. “Their defense did a good job of making it hard on us. In the first half we weren’t perfect, but we were good enough. We moved the ball quick and made some good decisions and got a bunch of good scoring opportunities.”
Andrew Rethemeyer led New Haven with a double-double, scoring 10 points with 11 rebounds. He also logged two blocked shots, one assist and one steal.
Emmett Panhorst scored eight points and hit New Haven’s only three-point shot. He went 3-3 from the free-throw line. For the game, New Haven went 4-9 at the stripe.
Panhorst also had three rebounds and two assists.
Andrew Noelke scored seven points and pulled down 11 rebounds. He also blocked two shots and had one assist and one steal.
Luke Strubberg netted four points with eight rebounds and one assist.
Jacob Gerdes added two points and three rebounds.
Lane O’Hern handed out an assist and grabbed a rebound.
Ryan Westermeyer pulled in three rebounds.
“David (Otten) did a great job defensively on (Will) Lauth,” Peirick said. “The Andrews (Rethemeyer and Noelke) did a great job protecting the rim and rebounding the ball. Emmett played the whole game on an ankle he sprained in the first quarter. Luke did a good job of getting the ball to our big guys inside and hit a couple shots as well as grabbing some big rebounds. Ryan Steinbeck gave us some important minutes off the bench.”
Owensville was paced by Bryce Payne, who netted 15 points and hit two of the four Owensville three-point shots. He also had five steals, four rebounds and two assists.
Tanner Meyer scored eight points with six steals, three rebounds and two assists.
Lauth added seven points, three steals and two rebounds.
Charlie Whelan scored seven points with two assists, a rebound and a steal.
Layne Evans netted four points with four rebounds and two assists.
Landon Ely added two points, a rebound and a steal.
Zaiden Gates chipped in with a steal Brandon Graham grabbed a rebound.
Owensville hit one of six free throws in the game.