New Haven scored first Tuesday.
But Owensville’s Dutchgirls scored most, beating the Lady Shamrocks in Four Rivers Conference softball action, 8-1.
Owensville improved to 7-5 overall, 2-1 in league play. New Haven dropped to 3-4, 1-2.
“We played well at times, but our errors came in bunches again,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “We can’t afford to not play clean ball against good teams and expect to compete.”
New Haven scored its run in the bottom of the first. Ryan Stutzman drove in Madison Langenberg.
Owensville tied it in the top of the fourth and added two runs in the fifth. New Haven scored two more in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Stutzman and Kate Dittberner each had one hit for New Haven. Jessica Underwood walked.
Stutzman pitched, allowing eight runs (four earned) on five hits and five walks. She struck out 10.
New Haven hosted Union Thursday, and that game is in a different story.