The Dutchgirls brought a four-game losing streak to an end Wednesday.
Owensville (12-9, 3-4) won in the girls basketball regular-season finale at Pacific (4-20, 0-7), 50-40.
The Dutchgirls were coming off a string of Four Rivers Conference losses that included games with league leaders Union and St. James, but also a pair of upset losses at the hands of Sullivan and New Haven.
Owensville led Wednesday, 11-4, after one quarter, 22-11 at halftime and 33-21 at the end of the third period.
Lexi Clark and Shelby Kelemen led the Lady Indians with nine points apiece.
Hannah Bruns netted seven points, followed by Campbell Short with six, Kiley Stahl with five and Alaina Greer with four.
Bruns made nine rebounds and Stahl seven. Clark, Kelemen and Molly Prichard both grabbed two rebounds. Short finished with one rebound.
Clark made two assists. Kelemen was credited with one assist.
Stahl grabbed three steals. Clark, Kelemen, Greer and Prichard each stole once.
Stahl blocked four shots. Bruns recorded one block.
Pacific plays Monday at Sullivan in the semifinals of the Class 5 District 4 Tournament, starting at 6 p.m. The winner will play at Union for the district championship March 4.