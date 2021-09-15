It took two big innings for the Owensville Dutchgirls to capture a Four Rivers Conference softball win Tuesday at Union.
Owensville scored seven runs in the top of the fourth and four in the top of the sixth on the way to a 12-1 win over the Lady ’Cats.
“We did some good things tonight,” Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said. “We played a couple innings of really great softball, Fallyn Blankenship came out of quarantine and showed everyone what she can do, and we took some decent at-bats.”
Union (1-4, 0-1) scored its run in the bottom of the third after Owensville (4-3, 1-0) had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of that inning.
“We can do better, though,” Poggas said. “Defensively, we made a lot of mental errors. These types of errors aren’t always in the score book. But these types of errors can really make or break a game. We let fly balls drop that should be caught. We threw behind runners. We were double-pumping ground ball throws from the outfield. We have to do better than what we did tonight to win games.”
Owensville, considered one of the favorites in the Four Rivers Conference, took advantage of nearly every mistake.
Blankenship, a freshman, made her first start, allowing 12 runs (six earned) on 12 hits and three walks. She struck out 10.
“A big highlight includes Fallyn Blankenship posting her first 10 strikeouts of her high school career,” Poggas said. “She did her job in the circle tonight. She’s going to be fun to watch for the next four years.”
Union had three hits in the game: singles by Blankenship, Amy Schreck and Alyssa Bush.
Abby Thwing and Lucy Koenigsfeld drew walks.
Busch, Blankenship and Addy Friese stole bases.
Schreck scored the run.
“We have a talented group of girls when they’re ‘on,’ ” Poggas said. “I’ve seen each of them do some pretty awesome stuff and make pretty awesome plays. It’ll be great if we can get everyone on the same page.”
Addison Wright pitched for Owensville, allowing an unearned run on three hits and two walks and striking out six.
Leah Reed recorded four hits, including a double.
Anna Finley, Wright and Paige Loyd each had two hits. Finley doubled, and Wright homered.
Bailee Dare also doubled.
Emma Daniels added a single.
Finley, Daniels and Hannah Nelson walked.
Finley swiped two bases. Daniels and Loyd each had one steal.
Reed scored three runs. Finley and Wright each scored twice. Dare, Loyd, Emma Daniels, Alison Daniels and Nelson scored once.
Wright drove in four runs. Reed had two RBIs. Dare, Finley and Emma Daniels each had one RBI.
Union returned to Four Rivers Conference action Thursday, hosting Hermann.
Union plays another league game Tuesday at Sullivan.
Poggas said the little mistakes added up.
“It can be frustrating because we work on these little things at practice nonstop, but we’re having a tough time getting them to translate into the games,” Poggas said. “We talk about what needs to be done. We practice what needs to be done. But then we don’t do those things in games. We’re cutting ourselves short.”