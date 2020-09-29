A sixth-inning rally lifted the Dutchgirls to a Four Rivers Conference softball win Thursday.
Owensville (12-6, 5-1) upended Pacific (5-7, 4-1), 4-3.
The Lady Indians led 2-0 after the first inning.
Owensville got one run back in the bottom of the third and Pacific made it another two-run lead with a run in the fourth.
After an initial strikeout to start the bottom of the sixth inning, Owensville rapped out four straight hits on two doubles and two singles to overtake Pacific.
The pitching matchup pitted Pacific’s Taylor Hanger against Owensville’s Addison Wright. Both pitched the entire game.
Wright allowed two earned runs on seven hits and a walk with 12 strikeouts.
Hanger struck out seven and allowed three earned runs on five hits and a walk.
Pacific’s seven hits all went for singles. Bella Walker had two. Olivia Walker, Molly Prichard, Briauna Swinford, Shelby Kelemen and Brooklynn Kittrell had one apiece.
Olivia Walker, Bella Walker and Jaylynn Miller scored the three Pacific runs.
Prichard and Swinford were each credited with an RBI.
Hanger reached on a walk.
Prichard stole two bases. Bella Walker stole once.
Pacific hosts Fatima Monday and then league-leading Sullivan (12-5, 5-0) Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.