Addison Wright surrendered just one hit Tuesday, helping the Owensville softball Dutchgirls (5-5) improve to 2-1 in Four Rivers Conference play.
Hosting St. Clair (0-8, 0-4), the Owensville bats staked Wright to a big lead early with five runs in the first inning and three more in the second on the way to an 11-1 win.
St. Clair got on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning as Current Smith singled, stole second, moved up to third on a groundout and then scored on Gabby Marler’s sacrifice fly.
Marler also stole a base in the contest.
Smith pitched five innings for St. Clair, allowing 11 runs (eight earned) on five hits and seven walks, striking out two.
Wright helped her own cause at the dish with two home runs, a walk and four runs batted in. In the circle, she struck out seven St. Clair batters.
Emma Daniels tripled twice and scored twice.
Anna Finley tripled, walked, stole a base, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Leah Reed, Bailee Dare, Alison Daniels, April Jahnsen and Kate Blankenship each scored once.
Caidence Goodman drove in a run.
Reed walked twice. Alison Daniels, Jahnsen and Blankenship each walked once.
Jahnsen was hit by two pitches. Finley, Dare and Blankenship were each hit once.
Dare stole three bases. Alison Daniels and Reed each stole once.
St. Clair also played host to St. Francis Borgia Regional Wednesday and Hermann Thursday. Next up, the Lady Bulldogs are scheduled to play at Warrenton Monday at 4:30 p.m.