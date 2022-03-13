Four Rivers Conference champion Owensville snagged two of the top three individual awards in this year’s all-conference selections.
Senior guard Anna Finley was named the conference player of the year. She averaged 17 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block per game while leading the Dutchgirls to the league title.
Owensville Head Coach Ryan Flanagan was named the league’s coach of the year.
Breaking the Owensville hegemony was New Haven junior guard Brenna Langenberg, who was selected as the FRC sixth player.
Joining Finley on the all-conference first team were:
• Owensville sophomore guard Emma Daniels.
• New Haven senior guard Mackenzie Wilson.
• Sullivan junior forward Abby Peterson.
• St. James sophomore guard Emily Recker.
• Union freshman forward Sophia Helling.
• St. James sophomore forward Kendall Costoplos.
• St. James senior forward Alyson Bullock.
Selected to the second team were:
• Hermann junior guard Holly Heldt.
• Union sophomore guard Kelsey Brake.
• St. James junior guard Livi Herron.
• Owensville senior forward Kyla Hendrix.
• Pacific junior forward Molly Prichard.
• Owensville freshman guard Camryn Caldwell.
• Sullivan junior forward Dakayla McClain.
• St. Clair junior guard Vada Moore.