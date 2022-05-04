Four points was enough to crown a conference champion Monday in Owensville.
That was the margin of victory for the event host Dutchgirls to capture the Four Rivers Conference track championship with a team total of 147.5 points.
Hermann, the runner-up, finished with 143.5 points. Union placed third with 114 points, followed by Pacific (94.5) and Sullivan (82.5) were next. St. Clair tallied 66 points, New Haven 60 and St. James 18.
“I was very pleased with how our team competed,” Pacific Head Coach Jim Menderski said. “All three girls relay teams we put together went all conference. Lexi Lay was conference champion in both hurdle events.”
Menderski indicated potential errors in the scoring software could lead to changes in results.
• 100-meter dash — Owensville’s Emma Daniels won the race in 13.13. She was followed in second place by teammate Saylor Richardson and Hermann’s Madison Dixon in third.
• 200-meter dash — Daniels topped the field again in 27.23. Hermann’s Grace Godat was second and Owensville’s Richardson third.
• 400-meter dash — Godat outpaced the competition in the one-lap race with a time of 1:02.82. Pacific’s Aleyna Daniel was the runner-up and Union’s Ella Coppinger took third.
• 800-meter run — Hermann’s Amelia Uthlaut ran the fastest in 2:30.89. Owensville’s Ilene Limberg was second and Union’s Kelsey Brake third.
• 1,600-meter run — Limberg paced the four-lap run, winning in 5:34.11. Hermann’s Uthlaut finished second and Union’s Brake third.
• 3,200-meter run — For the eight-lap competition, Limberg notched another win in 12:10.13. Hermann’s Uthlaut was the runner-up and Hermann’s Katy Menke placed third.
• 100-meter hurdles — Pacific’s Lexi Lay outraced everyone by more than a full second in 15.7. She was followed by Union’s Coppinger in second and Sullivan’s Ashley Volkert in third.
• 300-meter hurdles — Lay won again in 47.77. Coppinger took second and Union teammate Camren Monkman third.
• 400-meter relay — Owensville’s Richardson, Cameron Nowack, Allison Daniels and Emma Daniels won in 53.54. Second place went to Hermann and third to Pacific.
• 800-meter relay — Hermann’s Paige Schulte, Madison Dixon, Shelby Schutt and Godat were the winners in 1:52.67. Owensville finished second and Pacific third.
• 1,600-meter relay — New Haven’s Gracie Steele, Elizabeth Luecke, Isabella Groner and Avery Strubberg set the fastest pace to win in 4:33.16. Pacific took second and Owensville third.
• 3,200-meter relay — Hermann’s Uthlaut, Morgan Miller, Menke and Godat recorded another win in 10:55.28. Union finished second while St. Clair placed third.
• Shot put — New Haven’s Aubri Meyer set the top mark with a throw of 10.47 meters. Pacific’s Molly Prichard took second and Hermann’s Tirzah Dodorico third.
• Discus — Sullivan’s Jaiden Hodges won with a heaveof 33.1 meters. New Haven’s Katherine Holtmeyer and Lucy Hoener placed second and third, respectively.
• High jump — Sullivan’s Abby Peterson cleared 1.52 meters to win. Owensville’s Meike Bakker took second and Union’s Coppinger was third.
• Long jump — Union’s Kirsten Bockhorst leaped to a mark of 4.92 meters to take the win. St. Clair’s Vada Moore placed second and Pacific’s Lay ended third.
• Triple jump — Sullivan’s Peterson notched another win with a mark of 10.63 meters. Sullivan’s Eva Heady finished second while Hermann’s Alaina Worland ended third.
• Pole vault — Hermann’s Schutt cleared the bar at 2.45 meters to earn the win. St. James’ Ariana Jones placed second and Sullivan’s Breanna Mayberry took third.
• Javelin — St. Clair’s Kaylee Rampani outhurled everyone for a mark of 32.83 meters. New Haven’s Meyer took second place and Owensville’s Keira Hendrix placed third.
The conference meet closes out the regular season for Pacific. Both Union and St. Clair will wrap up the regular schedule Friday at the Hillsboro Invitational.