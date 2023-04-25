Just two points separated the top two girls teams at Washington’s Nix Relays this year.
Owensville scored 92, finishing just above the runner-up host team as the Lady Jays posted 90 points.
Timberland (85), Blair Oaks (65) and Ft. Zumwalt South (48) also finished in the top five.
Other schools participating included Orchard Farm (38), Union (33), Warrenton (33), Sullivan (30), the St. Louis Blue Knights (25), St. Clair (24), Pacific (23) and St. Francis Borgia (three).
“We have had some injuries pop up, but kids have stepped up to fill in those areas and have competed at the best of their ability,” Union Head Coach Sarah Hurt said. “That is all we can ask of them. Finishing seventh out of 13 teams is not bad considering our numbers and injuries we have dealt with.”
Event results were as follows:
• 400-meter relay — Owensville’s Saylor Richardson, McKenzy Echols, Cameron Nowack and Emma Daniels won the race in 51.93. Warrenton took second and Washington third.
• 400-meter throwers relay — St. Clair finished in 57.71 to win the race, followed by Washington in second and Owensville in third.
• 800-meter relay — Timberland crossed the finish line in the fastest time of 1:47.63. Owensville placed second and Washington third.
“Coach (Tim) Rinne’s relay teams ran season bests in all three standard events,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “They keep knocking time down and are going to be in pretty good shape when we get to GACs and districts.”
Borgia Head Coach Brent Woodcock noted Borgia’s 800-meter relay team of Lauren Dowil, Riley Rondot, Grace Smith and Mia Jacobsen ran a season best time.
• 1,600-meter relay — Washington took first in 4:18.17. Blair Oaks finished second and Owensville third.
• 3,200-meter relay — Blair Oaks won the race in 10:16.15. Washington placed second and Owensville third.
• 6,400-meter relay — Union’s Kelsey Brake, Viola Johanson, Abigail Spurgeon and Olivia Mehringer finished first in 25:07.93. Second went to Owensville and third to Washington.
“Kelsey Brake is a consistent performer we can rely upon every meet,” Hurt said. “We also have a sophomore class of female athletes who have really stepped up as point scorers this year and who have taken on some big roles in our sprint relays. Abby Spurgeon, Jada Ahner, Camren Monkman, and Mikaylan Sawicki were crucial in this meet, taking up those sprint relay and mid-distance roles.”
• 800-meter sprint medley relay — Ft. Zumwalt South placed first with a time of 1:59.37. Blair Oaks took second and Owensville third.
• 1,600-meter sprint medley relay — Washington’s time of 4:32.93 was tops. Blair Oaks was the runner-up and third place went to Owensville.
• Distance medley relay — Washington won in 14:05.62. Union was the runner-up with third going to the Blue Knights.
• 400-meter shuttle hurdle relay — Timberland’s combined time of 1:10.97 won the event. Second went to Blair Oaks. Owensville finished third.
• High jump relay — Orchard Farm’s combined height of 4.16 meters ranked first. Second went to Ft. Zumwalt South and third was a tie between Sullivan and Owensville. Timberland’s Hailey Smith had the top individual height of 1.55 meters. Sullivan’s Abby Peterson and Orchard Farm’s Bella Jones tied for second.
• Pole vault relay — Owensville’s Jenna Vandergriffe cleared 2.74 meters to lead Owensville to the event win. Combined with teammates Ruvia Nowack and Payton Harness, the Dutchgirls cleared a combined height of 7.16 meters. Timberland and Orchard Farm tied for second place. Individually, Vandegriffe led the competition, followed by Blair Oaks’ Addy Winder and Washington’s Ella Kroeter.
• Long jump relay — Owensville’s combined score of 13.98 meters from Emma Daniels, Cameron Nowack and Payton Harness took first place. St. Clair finished second and Timberland third. St. Clair’s Vada Moore posted the top individual distance of 5.27 meters. Daniels was second and Nowack third.
• Triple jump relay — Timberland’s three jumpers combined for a mark of 30.06 meters to place first. Sullivan was second and Ft. Zumwalt South third. Individually, Timberland’s Hailey Smith traveled 11.08 meters to lead the field, followed by Ft. Zumwalt South’s Bryn Pawlik in second and Sullivan’s Eva Heady third.
• Shot put relay — Washington’s Maddie Guevara, Abbigail Grafrath and Alyssa Repke won with a combined toss distance of 30.32 meters. Second went to Timberland and third to Warrenton. Individually, Timberland’s Emilia Labruyere threw the top distance of 11.26 meters. Guevara ranked second and Warrenton’s Avery Shaw third.
• Discus relay — Timberland had the top two individual throws from Labruyere (38.22 meters) and Ansley Jones (33.19) to lead the field. Combined with Sydney Woods, the Lady Wolves won the event with a team mark of 97.48 meters. Washington ranked second and Blair Oaks third. Individually, Blair Oaks’ Abbigail Wieberg had the third-best throw behind Timberland’s top duo.
• Javelin relay — Pacific combined for 89.26 meters to win the event between the throws of McKenna Lay, Jenna Adair and Reese Meyer. Washington ranked second and Blair Oaks third.
Lay’s throw of 34.92 was the top individual throw, followed by Sullivan’s Alexis Funkhouser in second and Blair Oaks’ Alayna Roling in third.
“McKenna threw for 34 meters, Jenna had a big one, almost 30 meters, and Reese filled in and did well, so we had a big night on the javelin,” Pacific Head Coach Jim Menderski said, noting the Pacific boys finished second in the javelin.
Washington’s Maddie Guevara hit 30.78 meters and ranked fourth in the javelin.
“Maddie had another strong day throwing the javelin and then displayed her all around athleticism by filling in for us in the long jump,” Olszowka said.