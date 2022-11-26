Owensville exploded in the second quarter Monday night to defeat the visiting St. Francis Borgia basketball Lady Knights, 63-32. “We had difficulty handling Owensville’s pressure defense,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “We will be able to grow from this game.”’

Owensville was up by a point through one quarter, 9-8, but changed gears in the second. The Dutchgirls outscored the Lady Knights by a 27-2 margin and never looked back.