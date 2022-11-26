Owensville exploded in the second quarter Monday night to defeat the visiting St. Francis Borgia basketball Lady Knights, 63-32. “We had difficulty handling Owensville’s pressure defense,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “We will be able to grow from this game.”’
Owensville was up by a point through one quarter, 9-8, but changed gears in the second. The Dutchgirls outscored the Lady Knights by a 27-2 margin and never looked back.
“We started off as cold as ice, up 9-8 after the first,” Owensville Head Coach Ryan Flanagan said. “We settled in on both sides of the ball and ended up prevailing, 63-32.”
Up 36-10 at the intermission, Owensville held nearly level through the third quarter as Borgia cut one point off the lead, 50-25. But, Owensville added a 13-7 fourth quarter to finish off with the big win.
The victory was similar to last year, when the Dutchgirls defeated Borgia in Washington, 65-33.
Borgia was paced by senior Celia Gildehaus, who netted 14 points.
“When we could get the ball inside, Gildehaus did a great job finishing,” Houlihan said.
Freshman Clara Nowak was next with eight points.
Other scorers were Claire Turgeon with four points, Sydney Kessler and Madison Lieberoff with two points apiece and Amanda Dorpinghaus and Kate Snider with one point each.
Borgia hit three three-point baskets with Nowak getting two of them. The Lady Knights were 5-9 from the free-throw line.
Flanagan reported that everyone on the roster contributed.
Emma Daniels led the way with 21 points with Ali Daniels next at 12 points. Ella Gehlert chipped in with nine points and Camryn Caldwell netted eight.
“It was the defensive end where we really stood out,” Flanagan said. “We had 51 deflections. That is an outrageous amount of defensive activity and from my perspective was the biggest improvement from our jamboree to Game 1.”
Flanagan said this year’s team is eager to show it can follow up on last year’s 20-7 record.
“This team is hungry,” Flanagan said. “We’re tired of hearing how they won’t be as good because of the players we lost. All that has done is place a mountain-sized chip on our teams’ shoulder to perform on a nightly basis.”