Although the Owensville Dutchgirls blasted St. Francis Borgia Regional Monday in the girls basketball season opener, 65-33, there were positives for the Lady Knights.
Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said her team learned, painfully, what it needs to work on before playing next Monday at Pacific.
“Their strength is our weakness, which is speed and outside shooting,” Houlihan said. “We knew that was going to be a battle. I’m really proud of the way the kids handled most of the night. It was pretty physical, and they just kept coming at it.”
Owensville exposed many Borgia weaknesses in ballhandling, forcing 30 turnovers on the way to the win. Most of those came on Owensville’s relentless full court press.
The Dutchgirls exploded for several runs throughout the game, leading 15-6 after one quarter, 29-16 at the half and 45-25 through three quarters.
“To know that kind of pressure is going to be on you all the time is good,” Houlihan said. “This isn’t the only team we play on our schedule like this. We just have to get better. We’ve got some young kids who don’t have enough varsity experience who will have to learn on the fly.”
Sophomore Emma Daniels led Owensville with 17 points, hitting five three-point shots.
Freshman Camryn Caldwell scored 15 points with three three-point baskets.
Senior Anna Finley, a Missouri S&T recruit, scored 11 points with one three-point basket. She was 2-2 from the free-throw line.
“They have a great talent in Anna Finley, who can do a little bit of everything,” Houlihan said. “She can score from the outside and run her team. She’s a really special player.”
Freshman Brynn Wright netted eight points, going 2-2 from the stripe. However, she was injured near the end of the game and left wearing a sling.
Seniors Keira Hendrix and Kyla Hendrix both ended with six points.
Junior Ella Gehlert scored two points.
Owensville hit nine three-point baskets in the game and went 4-10 from the free-throw line.
Truman State recruit Kaitlyn Patke led Borgia with 11 points.
Senior Callyn Weber was next with eight points, and junior Lexie Meyer netted seven.
Junior Amanda Dorpinghaus chipped in with five points, and junior Natalie Alferman scored two.
Borgia hit two three-point baskets and went 3-7 from the free-throw line.