The Owensville basketball Dutchgirls remained unbeaten in the Four Rivers Conference Monday.
Owensville (15-4, 2-0) won at home on senior night against the Pacific Lady Indians (6-13, 0-4), 69-21.
While their conference record remains perfect, the Dutchgirls are still looking up at 4-0 St. James in the league standings. The two are scheduled to meet head-to-head in Phelps County on Valentine’s Day.
Owensville took a big lead early Monday, with scores of 25-2 after one quarter and 45-11 at halftime.
The score stood at 60-18 at the end of the third period.
“Owensville is a tough team and very aggressive,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “We just seemed to run out of gas really early on. Guess those three snow days and (being) unable to practice due to the road conditions really got to us. (We) turned the ball over double the amount we typically do and couldn’t finish at the basket.”
Pacific entered the game minus two of its regular starters.
“Lainie Greer had a big defensive night and Molly Prichard battled hard under the basket to lead us with six points,” Missey said.
Full statistics from the game were not available at print deadline.
Pacific hosts Sullivan Thursday at 7 p.m. in another Four Rivers Conference matchup.