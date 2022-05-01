For the second evening in a row, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys volleyball Knights extended a conference opponent to four sets.
And, for the second night in a row, the visiting team won in four games.
Duchesne took the win, 25-23, 25-21, 13-25, 25-22.
Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said it was senior night and the team played it’s upperclassmen.
“We lost a tough four-set match on senior night,” Steiger said. “All of our seniors played and contributed.”
Borgia’s seniors are Ryan Kopmann, Adam Snider, Daniel Smith, Chamber Gillette and Leo Hillermann.
“I’m confident we can refocus and concentrate on our remaining schedule heading into the district tournament,” Steiger said.
St. Dominic swept the Knights Thursday, 25-19, 25-16, 25-8.
Kopmann led the way with eight kills while Harris Robinson had eight assists.
The Knights hit the road Tuesday to play AAA foe St. Mary’s