Over the years, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys basketball Knights have always struggled at Duchesne.
Even in 1993-94, one of Borgia’s best-ever seasons with a state title, the Knights lost their only game of the season at Duchesne. The overtime loss in February, 1994, ended a 36-game winning streak.
The St. Charles school’s hex over the Knights continued Tuesday as the Pioneers defeated Borgia, 49-43.
With the win, Wade Bouslog became the winningest head coach in Duchesne history with 274 wins with the school.
“Wade always has his team playing hard and smart,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “They played very well defensively.”
Neier was not happy with the outcome, or the way his team played.
“It was a horrible game,” Neier said. “We were uncharacteristically bad.”
Borgia opened the game with a 12-5 lead through one quarter and was up 20-13 at the half.
That’s when things changed.
“We just started making mistakes,” Neier said. “We turned the ball over, missed layups and easy shots and didn’t make free throws.”
Duchesne, meanwhile, got hot and changed the game’s tempo. The game was tied after three quarters, 30-30. Duchesne continued to gain momentum in the final quarter.
“They hit a couple of shots and gained confidence,” Neier said. “Give them credit, they came back and played really smart with confidence.”
Neier indicated the team struggled to find positives in the second half.
“Our kids rushed shots,” Neier said. “We didn’t play well on defense or rebound. It seemed like we were playing not to lose the game instead of playing to win.”
Two seniors provided the bulk of the offense for the Knights. Trent Strubberg was the scoring leader with 16 points, including four of the team’s five three-point baskets. He also had two steals, one assist and a rebound.
Alex Brinkmann posted a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds to go along with one assist.
Ending close to a double-double was Andrew Patton, who scored nine points with 10 rebounds, one blocked shot and one steal.
Max Meyers knocked down the other Borgia three-point shot. He had three points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Others playing were Cole Weber (two assists and a rebound), Aidan Brundick (one assist and one rebound) and Andrew Dyson (one rebound).
Borgia hit five three-point shots and went 4-12 from the free-throw line.
Mark Yarborough led Duchesne with 16 points while Ryan Gancarz was next with 15 and Kyle Fischer scored 10 points.
Mitchell DeGuentz and Cam Lee scored four points apiece.
Borgia returns home Friday to host St. Mary’s in Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division action. The varsity game is slated to start around 7 p.m.
Borgia is looking for the season sweep against the Dragons. The Knights won Dec. 13 in St. Louis, 61-46.
The Knights play next week in the Union Tournament and are seeded second. Borgia will play KIPP (Knowledge Is Power Program), a charter school from St. Louis, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.