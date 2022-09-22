Amorion Oliphant’s 78-yard interception return with two seconds to play sealed victory for the Duchesne Pioneers over St. Francis Borgia Friday in St. Charles, 41-33.
Oliphant ripped the ball away from a Borgia receiver as the Knights drove inside Duchesne territory for a potential game-winning score, trailing 34-33.
Bennett Borgmeyer’s extra-point kick put the wraps on a back-and-forth ballgame between the two teams.
“It was a tremendously exciting football game on both sides of the ball,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said. “You shake Duchesne’s hands. They have athletes everywhere, size and better speed.”
Gildehaus felt his team showed a lot of heart.
“I’m so proud of how our kids competed against a team with tremendous talent,” Gildehaus said. “We got down by 14 points early in the game but never let up.”
After a scoreless first quarter, which featured a Borgia drive ending inside the Duchesne 10, the Pioneers got the first two scores within a 56-second span.
Rob Jones scored both, a 77-yard punt return and a 50-yard pass from Josh Baker-Mays.
Borgia squared the game on a four-yard pass from Koen Zeltmann to Ben Lause with 7:37 to go in the half. Borgia tied it nine seconds later on a 27-yard interception return by Jordan Mohesky.
Borgia took the lead on a 23-yard field goal by Zach Mort with 56 seconds left in the half. That gave Borgia a 17-14 edge at the break.
“To go in at half with the lead shows so much about our team,” Gildehaus said.
The lead lasted 58 seconds into the third quarter, when Jones caught another 70-yard scoring pass from Baker-Mays.
The dagger seemed to be a 25-yard touchdown pass from Baker-Mays to Greg Powell-Kenner with 5:21 to play in the third quarter. Borgia pressured Baker-Mays to scramble on fourth and goal and he found an uncovered Powell-Kenner for the score to put Duchesne up, 27-17.
Borgia fought back again. Mort’s second field goal was followed by a two-yard run by Zeltmann with 46 seconds to play.
However, the extra-point kick fell short of the crossbar. It was the third attempt at the point-after play following two Duchesne penalties.
Borgia recovered the onside kick and was pushing deep into Duchesne territory when Oliphant made his interception.
“We gave ourselves a chance to win and they just happened to pick off a pass late,” Gildehaus said. “Otherwise, we would have kicked a field goal and won it.”
Borgia gained 410 yards against the Pioneers. That included 179 rushing and 231 passing yards.
Zeltmann paced Borgia’s offense, going 20-32 passing for 231 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
On the ground, he ran for 85 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries.
Trenton Volmert carried the ball 16 times for 78 yards.
Tate Marquart had one carry for eight yards. Hayden Wolfe ran three times for six yards and one touchdown. Nathan Kell had one carry for two yards.
Marquart led the receivers with six catches for 116 yards.
Kell had six grabs for 50 yards. Brody Denbow caught two passes for 21 yards. Volmert caught two passes for two yards.
Wolfe had one catch for 16 yards. Sam Tuepker had a 15-yard reception. Mohesky caught a seven-yard pass and Ben Lause had one catch for a four-yard touchdown.
Lause once again was the top tackler with 11 solo stops, seven assists, a fumble recovery and one tackle for loss.
“Ben Lause reminds so much of Mathew Sinnott,” Gildehaus said. “He’s the heart and soul of our defense.”
Wolfe had eight solo tackles, one assist and two sacks.
“Hayden Wolfe continues to impress everyone on his play on defense,” Gildehaus said. “Kabren Koelling was our third-leading tackler.”
Koelling had five solo tackles, three assists and one tackle for loss.
Jack Guehne logged three solo slops and two assists. Will Hoer had two solo tackles and an assist.
Marquart, Volmert and Kell each had two solo stops.
“Yes, it was a loss, but we improved,” Gildehaus said. “This game will prepare us for district.”
Duchesne’s statistics were not available at deadline.
Week 5
Borgia’s schedule doesn’t get any easier. The Knights host St. Dominic (3-1) for homecoming, starting what Gildehaus termed a difficult three-week run.
After playing St. Dominic, the Knights host Cardinal Ritter (4-0) and Lutheran St. Charles (3-1).
St. Dominic has wins over St. Charles West, Lift for Life and Grandview (Hillsboro). The loss was to Lutheran St. Charles.
The Crusaders won their district last year and lost to MICDS in the quarterfinals, 22-20.
In the regular season, St. Dominic beat Borgia in O’Fallon, 54-14.
District standings
Borgia is seeded third in the Class 2 District 2 standings with 41.25 points.
Blair Oaks (4-0, 55.25) and Hermann (4-0, 47.75) are ranked ahead of the Knights.
Borgia currently is in front of Tolton Catholic (3-1, 37.55), California (1-3, 32.33), North Callaway (2-2, 30.92) and Cuba (0-4, 22).