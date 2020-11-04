The Fulton School at St. Albans will once again be represented in the state cross country championships.
Freshman Katherine Doyle was the fastest in the Class 1 District 2 girls race Friday at McNair Park in 21:53.2.
“I wasn’t sure how this season was going to go,” Fulton School Head Coach Carl Doyle said. “She started with a win in her first race, a freshman-sophomore race, and just progressed from there. She just ran a really good race (Friday).”
Senior Jace Cavness, defending Class 1 state champion, placed seventh in 18:41.3.
“He’s had some injuries and was not able to run all summer,” Carl Doyle said. “Right now, he was just happy to get to state. We’re hoping to maybe get him to all-state. His fitness just isn’t to that level right now, so we don’t expect to win the state again this year. He has a good attitude about it though and those things are beyond his control.”
Senior Thomas Doyle placed 20th in the boys race in 20:04.1.
“He’s been close (to qualifying) all four years, but it just wan’t there for him,” Carl Doyle said.
They were the only three Fulton School runners to compete. Thus, the school did not record a team score.
Valle Catholic won the girls race with 24 points. Principia was the boys team champion with 40 points.
Principia’s Rex Heath won the boys race in 17:23.6.
The Class 1 girls state championship race runs Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. The Class 1 boys race starts at 4 p.m.