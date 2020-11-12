One ran their final state cross country race and the other was just getting started.
Representing The Fulton School (St. Albans), freshman Katherine Doyle and senior Jace Cavness both attained the podium Saturday afternoon at the MSHSAA Class 1 State Championships.
Doyle, the Class 1 District 2 champion, finished seventh in the girls race with a time of 21:21.8.
Cavness, the 2019 Class 1 state champion, was 18th in the boys race at 17:47.6.
“They both dropped time and ran a lot higher than they were ranked,” Head Coach Carl Doyle said. “So, I was really pleased with how they ran.”
Doyle crossed the first checkpoint at 1,000 meters in 22nd place. She moved into the top 15 after 2,000 meters and settled into 11th place through the 3,000- and 4,000-meter checkpoints.
“At that point, I was pretty sure she could get in the top 10 because she does have a strong kick,” Carl Doyle said.
During the final 1,000 meters, she moved up four more spots.
Cavness dealt with an injury over the summer that limited his preparatio.
“I was really impressed with how he was able to get on the podium,” Carl Doyle said. “He was ranked 50th. Watching him in the race, he was about 25th and I was thinking he could hold on, but he passed several more there in the last half of the race and that really shows his determination.”
Cavness was 50th after 1,000 meters, 35th after 2,000 meters and 25th after 3,000 meters.
He remained 25th after 4,000 meters, but moved up seven spots in the final stage.
Tyler Blay, the 2019 runner-up from West Nodaway, moved to the top of the podium in the boys race this year with a time of 16:30.3.
Calvary Lutheran was the Class 1 boys champion with 90 points in a tight race. Blue Eye finished second with 96 points.
Principia was third with 98 points.
Blue Eye’s Riley Arnold won the girls race in 18:45.2.
College Heights Christian won the girls team title in Class 1 with 91 points.