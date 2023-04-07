The Lady Indians made a great comeback, but were unable to score in extra time Tuesday to open the Windsor Tournament.
St. Vincent (6-1) defeated Pacific (4-2-1), 5-4, in two overtimes during the second night of pool play.
The Lady Indians allowed two unanswered goals in the first half and fell behind by three scores after St. Vincent scored again 90 seconds into the second period.
Pacific battled back to make it a 4-4 game at the end of regulation.
“The team showed tremendous resiliency to come back after being down three goals in the second half,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “If a couple hand balls in the box were called for us, that might have made enough of a difference to win it in regulation. (We) still have to find a way to win.”
Abby Hall scored a brace for the Lady Indians. Lexi Clark and Kaitlin Payne both scored once.
Brooklyn Husereau recorded an assist.
Pacific goalkeeper Elayna Dubbs recorded eight saves.
St. Vincent netted the game-winning goal in the second 10-minute extra period.
“A tough result for the girls but we really liked how the entire team stepped up, including players coming off the bench and making important contributions,” Smith said. “Our depth can be a real strength to this team.”
Pacific wrapped up the tournament with the medal round taking place Thursday. Next up for the Lady Indians is a return trip to the site of the season-opening tournament win in Rolla. Pacific takes on the Lady Bulldogs Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
