Two was an important number for Pacific soccer Tuesday.
Two Indians scored two goals apiece to help Pacific (6-8) to a 4-3 overtime victory at home against Hillsboro (2-8-1), giving the Indians a two-match win streak.
Rolla (9-3) won at Pacific Wednesday, 4-1.
Hillsboro
The teams ended the first half in a 1-1 tie. The score stood at 3-3 at the end of regulation.
“Varsity with a big character win over Hillsboro in OT,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said, “newly named captain Logan Bonds with the brace.”
Bonds scored Pacific’s first two goals.
Trevor Klund took it from there, scoring both the final equalizer and the overtime game-winning goal.
“Credit to Hillsboro playing down men due to red cards and making a game of it,” Smith said. “Really admire how our guys responded to tie the game in the last few minutes and get the game winner in OT.”
Elliott Puhse netted a brace for the visiting Hawks in the contest.
Patrick Lee added Hillsboro’s other goal.
Assists were credited to Andrew Chaves, Jeremiah Horton and Dylan Mooney.
Chaves made 10 saves in the Hillsboro net, splitting time with Gabe Perry, who made three stops.
Rolla
Klund continued his momentum the next night with his third goal of the week in the second half.
Unfortunately for the Indians, that was their only score of the night, up against two first-half goals from the visiting Bulldogs and two more Rolla goals in the second period.
Rolla’s goals were scored by Darien Yu, Noah Rogerson, Chance Duncan and Beckham Armstrong.
Assists were credited to Hossein Libre, Kaleb Dobcinski and Duncan twice.
Rolla goalkeeper Benjamin Fisher made 10 saves.
Pacific hosted Union Thursday in a key Four Rivers Conference match. Next for the Indians is a conference road match Monday at St. Clair, starting at 5 p.m.