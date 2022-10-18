Washington senior Julia Donnelly outraced not only the GAC Central Thursday, but the entire Gateway Athletic Conference.
Donnelly was the first-place finisher overall in the girls race for all three of the conference’s divisions during the conference championship meet at McNair Park.
The Lady Jays ranked ninth overall (197 points) and third in the Central division (64 points) as a team.
Donnelly, who finished the race in 19:03.43, came in more than 38 seconds faster than the runner-up, Francis Howell Central sophomore Reese McDevitt (19:42.22), and 55.5 seconds faster than the next closest GAC Central competitor, Ft. Zumwalt South senior Sarah Morrison (19:58.93).
“Julia was in beast mode,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “She didn’t get the best start but she fought through the entire race to get caught back up and then ran away to a 40-second overall victory in the last mile.”
Ft. Zumwalt West was the overall girls champion with 88 points.
For scoring using only Central Division runners, Ft. Zumwalt North edged Wentzville Liberty by three points for the crown, 43-46.
Washington fielded just two male runners and did not record a team score in the boys race.
Francis Howell won the boys competition overall with 84 points, four ahead of St. Charles.
Ft. Zumwalt North was again the winner of the Central Division with 36 points, seven ahead of Liberty.
Logan Luttrell was the top boys runner for Washington, finishing fourth in the Central Division and ninth overall in 17:34.99.
St. Charles West senior James Wortham was the individual winner in 16:19.22. Ft. Zumwalt North senior Taylor Mason had the fastest individual time of Central runners in 16:44.77.
Steven Broadbent was the only other male runner for the Blue Jays, ranking 14th in the Central Division in 18:20.74.
“We are going to need to work a little harder on our focus during a warm-up, but they raced the entire three miles continually moving through the field,” Olszowka said. “Logan is really rolling and looking stronger and stronger. Steven is getting to a great place virtually where he believes that he belongs in those races and that makes him very dangerous.”
Following Donnelly for the Lady Jays, senior Leah Wheeler (21:44.58) and junior Kendra Bliss (21:51.48) finished back-to-back in 12th and 13th place among Central runners.
Junior Annelise Obermark ranked 18th among the Central division in 22:12.83.
Also running were sophomores Presley Kiser (24th, 23:03.59) and Isabella Von Behren (27th, 23:26.83).
“Our girls have been doing a great job of packing up,” Olszowka said. “When they are together they feed off each other and pull each other along. Leah and Kendra worked together through the whole race both earning All-GAC honors. Annie was with them through the last mile pulling her self along and then having strong races from Presley and Izzy is going to set us up very strong heading in to the District Championships.”
The race concludes the regular season schedule for Washington. The team next runs in the Class 4 District 3 race Oct. 29 at Parkway Central, starting at 9 a.m.