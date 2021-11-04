Washington junior Julia Donnelly owned her race Saturday at Big Driver from start to finish.
Donnelly paced the field for the duration of the Class 4 District 3 girls race, turning in the winning time of 19:57.2.
That finish, along with two other Washington runners completing the race in the top 16, put the Lady Jays in third place in the district’s team standings with 92 points. The top four teams in the district each qualified as a whole for the MSHSAA state championship meet Friday and Saturday at Gans Creek in Columbia.
“Having Julia lead away as a district champion and then having Annelise (Obermark) and Leah (Wheeler) in the top 15 set the pace for our team scoring, making them our sixth team in seven years to qualify for state,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said.
On the boys side, senior Ethan Bliss and sophomore Logan Luttrell both made the top 30 individually to advance to the state meet as well.
Girls
St. Dominic placed four runners in the top 10 to win the district team title with 53 points.
St. Joseph’s Academy was the runner-up with a score of 75. Along with Washington, the other team advancing to the state meet was fourth-place finishing Parkway North with 108 points.
Obermark, a sophomore, cracked the top 10, placing 10th with a time of 21:59.3.
Wheeler, a junior, ran 16th in 22:31.6.
Sophomore Kendra Bliss ran 32nd in 23:35.7.
Washington’s final three runners finished consecutively with freshman Isabella Von Behren (23:48.4) 35th, senior Lindsay Sprung (23:52.1) 36th and senior Avery Johnson (24:03.9) 37th.
Other teams recording scores included Parkway Central (118), Mexico (155), St. Charles (168), Moberly (179), Kirksville (228), Warrenton (252) and Ursuline Academy (311).
Boys
Washington fielded just three runners in the boys race and did not receive a team score.
Lutheran St. Charles senior Caleb Lind won the race in 5:20.1, leading his team to a district championship with 39 points.
Ethan Bliss finished 20th for the Blue Jays with a time of 18:37.3.
Luttrell placed 24th in 18:42.2.
“The boys got us off to a great start,” Olszowka said. “We knew the system was working, and our intervals were putting us right where we were hoping for this time of year. Ethan got into the race early but stayed relaxed. Logan has been battling injuries all season. He fed off Ethan and his race pace to set him up for a good position in the first mile.”
Senior Sean Barry was Washington’s only other runner, placing 68th in 21:03.6.
In addition to Lutheran St. Charles, Parkway Central (68), De Smet (86) and Ft. Zumwalt East (111) each qualified for the state meet.
Other teams in the district included Hannibal (124), St. Charles (147), Parkway North (216), Mexico (224), St. Dominic (237), Kirksville (253), Warrenton (267) and St. Francis Borgia Regional (380).
“We had nearly 500 competitors from 37 different schools at Big Driver,” Olszowka said. “A meet like this doesn’t go off without lots of help. Thank you to Mr. Eckelkamp for allowing us to use his property and his continued support of student athletes in our area. Thank you to the City of Washington for allowing us to park at the fairgrounds. Thank you to all the parents, teachers, administrators, cross country runners and ROTC volunteers that put in extra time on a Saturday so that we can put on a great event for kids. Thank you to Mr. (Bill) Deckelman, who, as always, gives us the tools and resources we need to put on a successful event for all involved. Thank you to my coaching staff — totaled up, we have put in over 150 hours getting this course set up.”
The Class 4 boys run their state race Friday at 9 a.m. The Class 4 girls follow that at 9:45 a.m.