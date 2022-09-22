Washington senior Julia Donnelly continues to run like a woman on a mission.
Washington senior Julia Donnelly continues to run like a woman on a mission.
Donnelly, who has not finished below fourth individually in any of her cross country races this season, placed third Saturday at the Bowles Invitational in Festus.
The Lady Jays ranked fifth in the team scores with 118 points.
Lafayette, led by the top two individual runners, junior Natalie Barnard (19:17.39) and senior Elissa Barnard (19:41.38) won the team title with 39 points.
Donnelly, who finished fourth in the First Capital Invitational and third at the Forest Park Festival, added a second consecutive third-place finish to her season resume with a time of 20:22.43.
Logan Luttrell was Washington’s only male varsity runner at the event. He ranked 23rd in the boys race with a time of 18:05.81.
Following Donnelly for the Lady Jays, Washington had five runners finish within 10 places of each other between 27th and 36th place.
Annelise Obermark was Washington’s second-place runner, coming in 27th in 23:10.69.
Leah Wheeler (23:22.92) and Kendra Bliss (23:23.84) finished back-to-back in 29th and 30th place.
Presley Kiser ranked 33rd in 23:56.28 and Isabella Von Behren was the 36th runner to cross the finish line in 24:28.4.
“The kids are getting focused and it is starting to show,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “Many of our overall times appeared to get slower at Festus, but when you go back and look at the individual split times compared to a week ago, we are making progress. We now have enough data that the kids see how we are progressing faster than other schools as we compare our times to their times in earlier races.”
The Lady Jays will get a look at the state championship course in their next race, running at the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia this Saturday at 8 a.m.
