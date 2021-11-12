Getting off to the fastest start of the field, Washington junior Julia Donnelly launched herself onto the state cross country podium Friday at Gans Creek in Columbia.
Donnelly, who ran the fastest first 1,000 meters of anybody in the Class 4 girls race, finished fourth in the event with a time of 18:38.2.
Her efforts helped lead the Lady Jays to a 12th-place team finish in the race with 275 points.
West Plains captured the Class 4 team title with 59 points, followed by runner-up Farmington (97), third-place Kearney (122) and fourth-place Rockwood Summit (126).
West Plains was led by the one-two punch of Jordan and Brayden Kantola, both seniors, who finished first and second individually in the race. Jordan Kantola was the state champion in 18:28.5, and Brayden Kantola finished less than a full second on her heels at 18:29.4.
Although Donnelly didn’t stay in the lead through the second 1,000 meters, she stuck close behind the top five runners through each subsequent checkpoint and kept herself in striking distance.
“You never know what a kid is going to do at the end,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “I was a little nervous with her out in the front at the beginning, and you get scared maybe it’s too fast. But when you see your kid out front, it just makes you smile all the time. Everybody else sees them up there, too. She’s worked so hard to get to that position.”
Then, in the final 1,000 meters, Donnelly moved up three spots to improve from seventh to fourth.
“I got a surge of energy and was like, ‘I’ve got to be on the podium. I’ve got to finish top five,’ as I was sprinting,” Donnelly said. “I was like, ‘I can do this,’ and everything was good.”
The next area runner to finish was Union senior Ella Coppinger, who placed 30th in 19:53.
Then came Sullivan junior Emily Willman, who placed 35th in 20:02.1.
Washington’s second and third runners, junior Leah Wheeler (20:44.4) and sophomore Annelise Obermark (20:52.4), finished 78th and 86th, respectively.
Union sophomore Kelsey Brake was the lucky 100th runner to cross the finish line in 21:07.3.
The rest of the area runners to compete the course all represented Washington — sophomore Kendra Bliss (121st, 21:49.4), senior Lindsay Sprung (124th, 21:54.7), senior Avery Johnson (140th, 22:41.8) and freshman Isabella Von Behren (148th, 23:09.3).
“(I’m) happy to be here as a team,” Olszowka said. “Proud of all the kids. They did what it took to get Washington here.”
Other teams scores included Festus (179), Webb City (182), Clayton (228), St. Joseph’s Academy (255), Rolla (265), Parkway North (268), St. Dominic (271), Platte County (279), Bolivar (331), Warrensburg (332) and Pleasant Hill (338).