The Washington cross country team got off to a quality start to the 2022 season last Friday.
The Lady Jays finished fifth in the Division 1 girls race at the St. Charles First Capital Invitational with 137 points.
Francis Howell Central won the division with 47 points. Ft. Zumwalt North (70), Ft. Zumwalt West (86) and Webster Groves (110) helped Washington round out the top five.
Washington did not field a full team in the boys white division race, which was dominated by Hillsboro with the first four individual finishers and a team score of 17.
“It was nice to get out and race,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “The kids have been working hard in practice and were ready to get to a competition. The weather cooperated and the course was in very good shape.”
Senior Julia Donnelly led the way for the Lady Jays, finishing third overall in 20:27.72.
“Julia looked great,” Olszowka said. “She missed the entire track season due to a stress fracture and was not able to start running again until the second week of July. Having a overall top-five finish in the first race with only seven weeks of prep gives you an idea of how mentally strong she is. Always a competitor.”
Howell Central sophomore Reese McDevitt won the division in 19:38.9. Runner-up Sarah Morrison, a Ft. Zumwalt South senior, clocked in at 19:53.7.
Following Donnelly for the Lady Jays were senior Leah Wheeler (35th, 22:44.34), sophomore Presley Kiser (38th, 22:46.72), sophomore Isabella Von Behren (49th, 23:26.64), junior Kendra Bliss (55th, 23:50.25) and junior Annelise Obermark (61st, 24:53.64).
Junior Logan Luttrell was the lone Washington representative in the boys race. He finished 21st in the division, clocking in at 18:00.66.
“Logan got out to a great first mile,” Olszowka said. “He has put a lot of work in over the summer following last year‘s track season. We have a couple little things we need to address going through the second mile that will help him move up in the race.”
Washington next runs Saturday at the Forest Park Cross Country Festival.
