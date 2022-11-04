A pair of area seniors ended their cross country careers with a trip to the podium Friday.
Washington's Julia Donnelly was the individual runner-up in the Class 4 girls race, finishing second to only MICDS senior Julia Ray. Donnelly's time was 18:52.4 at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia.
Union's Bryson Pickard ran 17th in the Class 4 boys race in 16:40.4.
Hillsboro's boys and Tolton Catholic's girls were state champions in Class 4.
The Lafayette girls and Liberty North boys took top team honors in Class 5, giving Lafayette its second state title of the day after the volleyball team won that Class 5 championship in Cape Girardeau Friday.
Classes 1-3 for cross country waiting to run on Saturday where the Hermann girls will look to defend last year's Class 2 state title.
Check the Wednesday Missourian for more details from the cross country state finals.